TimeLinx Announces Strategic Partnership with iLogicLab

North Andover, MA : TimeLinx, a leading project and service management platform for the mid-market, is proud to announce a formal partnership with iLogicLab, a leading SageCRM and Sage ERP consulting organization.

iLogicLab will offer TimeLinx project and service management platform – which is an integrated set of PSM technologies, processes, reports, controls, and tools – with the goal of helping service organizations to advance to higher levels of performance by overcoming barriers to growth and efficiency.

“By offering the TimeLinx Project and Service Management platform to our SageCRM and Sage 100 clients, we will be able to provide additional functionality and better service the needs and requirements of those that services are a core aspect of their business,” said Darin Steward, CEO and owner of iLogicLab, adding, “We constantly seek to improve our customers’ business processes in order to increase the ROI of their operations.”

“We at TimeLinx are very excited about the opportunity of partnering with iLogicLab,” stated Jeffrey Gregorec, Executive Vice President of Sales and General Manager at TimeLinx. “Darin and his team are recognized for their expertise and professionalism and our Project and Service Management platform is a perfect complement to the solutions iLogicLab supports. Our companies augment one another very well, and we are very proud that they’ve agreed to represent our solution.”