Times Fresh Face 2023’s National Finale takes place at Vegas Mall, Dwarka

20th Jan, New Delhi_Vegas Mall hosted the most-awaited talent showcase platform, Joy’s Times Fresh Face season 14, judged by Nitibha Kaul, popular Content Creator and social media celebrity, on 18th January. Times Fresh Face is a college-level talent hunt show powered by the English daily media group, The Times of India. It is held annually and sees massive participation from college-going youth.

The 14th season of Times Fresh Face witnessed 18 participants selected through multiple auditions across cities like Delhi. Widespread participation was seen from the colleges of Delhi University, among others. The chosen contestants showcased various kinds of talent and acts and earned the judge’s praise with their confidence and ‘Fresh Factor’.

There were separate competitions held for girls and boys. The single-day event saw a crowd footfall of 1000 people who cheered for the contestants and made the event even more lively and rambunctious.

The competition levels were so high that the crowd was excited in the run-up to the event’s closing. Ultimately, Prashant and Viddhi have declared winners in the girls’ and boys’ categories at the national finale of Times Fresh Face season 14.