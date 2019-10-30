Times of India & Healthians partner to celebrate 1st December 2019 as National Health Checkup Day

The Times Of India announced today the launch of the Healthy India Fit India movement (HiFi) in support of the Fit India movement to drive the cause of building an authentic health and fitness platform. To promote the cause further, The group will launch the inaugural National Health Check-Up Day on the 1st of December this year.

The motivation behind this movement is to bring about a behavioral change in India surrounding preventive healthcare. A majority of the country’s population focuses on the cure for health ailments and not on the preventive healthcare measures that lead to even greater health and financial losses. Only 9.6% of the total healthcare check-up goes towards preventive healthcare, even when it is more affordable and less painful.

Organized by the Times of India and Healthians, The aim of the National Health Check-up Day, aims to bring into fruition the adage, ‘Prevention is better than cure.’ It is a full-fledged, 360-degree health campaign to promote the country’s overall well-being. It focuses on encouraging Indians for periodic health check-ups and to be more aware of mental and physical well-being. It is an annual event that will be celebrated on the first Sunday of December every year.

Multiple celebrities from the fields of sports and entertainment including famous Indian boxers Mary Kom and Vijender Singh, cricketer Sushma Verma, Table Tennis player Manika Batra, Bollywood actresses Sameera Reddy, Chavvi Mittal, and Nisha Rawal have pledged to undertake preventive health check-ups on the 1st of December.

Speaking on the campaign, Puneet Gupt, COO – Times Internet said, “At The Times of India Group, we believe India grows stronger when we become healthier, and small changes in daily habits go a long way. We are excited to present our fellow Indians the opportunity to make a pledge for a healthier version of themselves by signing up for preventive health checkups. This would ensure that they are more aware of what their bodies are telling them, and ensure they are less stressed, more productive and happier.”

Deepak Sahni, Founder & CEO, Healthians added “National Health Check-Up Day is an initiative designed solely to raise awareness about the importance of preventive healthcare. The idea of dedicating a day to proactively work towards good health stemmed from the simple fact that we celebrate and recognize so many days like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day etc. however, we do not have a day for prevention of diseases. TOI’s Hi-Fi campaign gives us a perfect platform to create awareness about the importance of preventive healthcare for the masses. This partnership is the convergence of two complementary ideas – fitness and good health. Healthians is proud to be empowering this initiative solely for the coming years.”