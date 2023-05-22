Times Prime benefit bonanza the Mighty Week; Daily special surprises and experiences on top brands

May 22, 2023, New Delhi: Times Prime, India’s premium lifestyle membership, continues to bolster its offerings for members and brings them ‘The Mighty Week’, a special day-on-day delight designed to offer exclusive benefits. The week-long offer period, which starts on May 19, will feature special gifts and benefits on various brands such as HealthKart, Puma, St. Botanica, Organic Harvest, The Moms Co, etc.

Times Prime, India’s leading lifestyle brand is known to curate lavish, trendy, and entertaining offerings that suit the taste, preferences & mood of every member. The lifestyle app brings its members with a week-long benefit offering where each day members get a new benefit on the app every day. They can also avail, of special treats like Healthkart (free HK vitals Vitamin E moisturizer at Rs.99 shipping), flat 12% off on Puma, free 100-gram makhana with Rs.99 shipping on Zoff, free caffeine serum worth Rs.599 at Rs.99 shipping from Wow, free Rivayat ubtan face cream at Rs.199 shipping from St. Botanica, free 3-in-1 lip balm at Rs.99 shipping, free natural vitamin C face was at Rs.99 shipping from Moms Co. and offers on Rage Coffee.