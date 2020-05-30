Times Prime joins hands with MUBI to offer hand-picked cinema to its members

Times Prime, India’s leading premium lifestyle membership, has entered into a strategic partnership with the curated film streaming service, MUBI, to bring Indian and international cinema to its members through its two film channels MUBI INDIA and MUBI WORLD. Times Bridge, the global investments and partnerships arm of the Times Group, sculpted this partnership between Times Prime and MUBI to expand MUBI’s reach among India’s digitally-savvy populace. MUBI is part of Times Bridge’s portfolio of global companies that includes Uber, Airbnb, Coursera, Smule, Headspace, Houzz, Wattpad among others. Through this collaboration, Times Prime members will get to savour MUBI’s distinguished content of internationally-acclaimed, hand-picked cinema for 90 days.

Vivek Jain, Business Head – Times Prime said, “MUBI introduces a new exquisite movie every day on each of its film channels, and its ever-changing line up resonates well with Times Prime’s vision of improving the everyday lives of its members. Our members will gain access to MUBI’s collection of hand-picked films from new directors to award winners from around the world, including films that can’t be found elsewhere.”

Efe Cakarel, Founder & CEO of MUBI said, “We’re thrilled that MUBI is now part of the Times Prime membership. This collaboration will add great value to Times Prime’s members, allowing them to discover incredible and interesting movies from India and around the world every day.”

Viral Jani, SVP of Investment Operations – Times Bridge said, “Indians are embracing subscription-based services and their willingness to pay for truly unique and high-quality content is at an all-time high. Enabling MUBI’s partnership with India’s most prominent digital membership will keep us at the top of this trend and fuel MUBI’s growth further in the world’s second-largest internet market.”

At an introductory price of Rs. 999 only, Times Prime’s premium lifestyle membership now offers exclusive access to 13 premium memberships. In addition to MUBI, these include a Zee5 subscription worth Rs.599, HBR Ascend worth Rs.1,699, Gaana+ by Gaana worth Rs.399, exclusive access to TOI+ the ad-free online version of the world’s largest circulating newspaper, ETPrime membership worth Rs.399, FreshClub subscription worth Rs.399, Healthify Smart Plan worth Rs.1,498 and FitCoach membership worth Rs.999 . Customers can easily recover their membership fee within the first week and save up to Rs. 60,000 every year, making Times Prime the most comprehensive and cost-effective premium subscription service available in India.