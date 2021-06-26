Times Prime Offers Its Members Complimentary ‘Headspace’ To Help Them Meditate, Stress Less And Sleep Better

New Delhi: Times Prime, India’s leading premium lifestyle membership, has entered into a strategic partnership with global mindfulness and meditation leader, Headspace, to offer its members access to hundreds of guided meditations, mindfulness exercises, animations and more, through a complimentary ‘Headspace Plus’ subscription.

This association has been enabled by Times Bridge – the global investments and partnerships arm of the Times Group – to expand Headspace’s footprint among India’s digital-native populace. Times Prime members will gain access to 3 months of Headspace’s premium membership and they can additionally gift three months of this subscription to 1 friend or family member. Recently recognised among the ‘2021 TIME100 Most Influential Companies’, this initiative by Headspace & Times Prime is aimed at fostering mental well-being among young Indians.

Times Prime members will be able to enjoy unlimited access to the extensive Headspace Library which includes thousands of advanced guided meditations, playlists for various occasions, articles, mindfulness exercises and much more. The brand’s simple yet effective approach to meditation and mindfulness for any mind, any mood and any goal would go a long way in instilling the habit of meditation for improved health and happiness, learning how to create the conditions for a more restful night and fostering better mental health.

Harshita Singh, Business Head – Times Prime said, “In the last year we have seen an increase in the demand for health related offerings from our members. The drawn out work schedules due to prolonged periods of working from home have contributed to stress and fatigue. This partnership with Headspace enables us to give members easy access to mindfulness and meditation content. We encourage all our members to experience the benefits of Headspace’s services, gift a free subscription to a friend or a family member, and help each other live more fulfilling lives.”

Viral Jani, SVP of Investment Operations at Times Bridge said, “We are thrilled to see the Headspace and Times Prime partnership come to fruition. From meditation to fitness exercises, sleepcasts, and music, Headspace has top-tier health and wellness solutions for people of all ages. These offerings enhance India’s most prominent digital membership program, which seeks to touch and elevate every aspect of life, while also boosting Headspace’s growth in the world’s largest open internet market.”

Louise Troen, VP, International Marketing – Headspace said, “The unexpectedness of the chain of events that have unfolded over the past year have led to what we’re referring to as the silent pandemic around mental health. The lack of hope has led to many many feeling sad, angry, frustrated and anxious about the future. We know, understand, and champion the value of putting your mental health first – and want to support those who are feeling the emotional consequences of what has been an unthinkable situation for all. We are proud to partner with Times Prime to enable more Indian people to manage stress, reduce anxiety, and cultivate peace of mind through our unique meditations, sleep casts and more. ”

At an annual membership fee of Rs. 999 only, Times Prime’s premium lifestyle membership now offers exclusive access to 15 premium memberships that include 6 months of SonyLiv subscription, 1 year of Zee5 membership, 3 months of ET Prime membership, 1 year of Gaana+ membership, 45 days of Cure.fit live membership, Dineout Passport by Dineout, and offers from Starbucks, Uber, Myntra, and many more! Members can easily recover their subscription fee within the first week and save up to Rs. 60,000 every year, making Times Prime the most comprehensive premium lifestyle subscription in India.