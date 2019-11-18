Times Prime partners with MensXP to provide exclusive offers on 100% paraben & sulfate-free products

India’s first comprehensive lifestyle membership, Times Prime has partnered with MensXP Mud, the country’s first ever range of natural ingredients products created exclusively for men, which is 100% paraben & sulfate-free. Times Prime subscribers can now get 50% off up to Rs. 5,000 on MensXP Mud grooming products once every month and 40% off up to Rs. 10,000 on lifestyle products such as clothing, footwear and accessories from MensXP Shop.

At an introductory price of Rs. 999 only, Times Prime’s premium lifestyle membership now offers exclusive access to 7 premium memberships that include Swiggy Super worth Rs.349, BigBasket BBstar membership worth Rs. Rs.599, Gourmet Passport by Dineout worth Rs. 1499, Gaana+ by Gaana worth Rs. 399, exclusive access to TOI+ the ad-free online version of the world’s largest circulating newspaper, FreshClub subscription worth Rs. 399, and OYO Wizard Blue worth Rs.499.

Vivek Jain, Business Head – Times Prime said, “At Times Prime, our strategy has been to handpick premium benefits and experiences that our subscribers love. That’s exactly why we are excited to partner with MensXP – a brand that brings premium products made of natural ingredients to its customers.”

“MensXP Mud was born free from the toxic stereotype that ‘beauty’ is an antithesis to ‘masculinity’. We have consciously built MensXP Mud as a clean beauty brand for men to de-stigmatise male beauty. We look forward to serving Times Prime subscribers with a complete range of the finest quality men’s skin, hair and body care formulations that go beyond nature and tradition to offer them meticulously-crafted products for their skin and souls.” Angad Bhatia, Founder – MensXP said.

Times Prime’s exclusive payment partnerships with HDFC Payzapp, HDFC Times Card & Times Points can be used to purchase the Times Prime membership at up to 50% discount. Customers can easily recover their membership fee within the first week and save up to Rs. 60,000 every year, making Times Prime the most comprehensive and cost-effective premium subscription service available in India.