Times Prime presents an exclusive screening of The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 at The Purple Carpet

May 5, 2023, New Delhi: Marvel fans in India who are members of Times Prime, the country’s premium lifestyle membership, can look forward to an exclusive cinematic experience at INOX Cinemas. The much-awaited premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will take place at the Purple Carpet event in six cities across the country, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Times Prime members can enjoy a memorable movie experience with their families at the best theaters in the selected cities.In addition, they will receive a hamper from MyGlamm, who has come on board as the gifting partner.

Commenting on the event, Harshita Singh, Business Head, Times Prime, said, “We at Times Prime always strive to offer our members a unique ecosystem of benefits, experiences, and collaborations that help elevate lifestyles, inform, and entertain them. Purple Carpet is a special event exclusively for our film enthusiasts to enjoy a superior movie viewing experience of some of their favorite franchise films.”

Times Prime is one of the most preferred lifestyle super-apps, offering members access to benefits across a variety of categories, including entertainment, shopping, health and fitness, essentials, dining, and much more. Members receive over twenty premium memberships, benefits from top brands, curated experiences such as fine dining experiences, mixology workshops, food walks at the most iconic places in the city and much more, making it an all-encompassing membership.