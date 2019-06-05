Times Prime to offer exclusive deals on fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2019 Grand Finale Tickets

India’s first comprehensive lifestyle membership, Times Prime has partnered with Miss India Organization to extend an exclusive 20% discount to its subscribers booking premium tickets to the Grand Finale of fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2019. The grand finale to the 56th edition of the beauty pageant is set to be held at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium, Worli, Mumbai on June 15th, 2019.

Set to be hosted by Karan Johar, with acts by Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, this year’s finale promises all the glitz and glam expected of India’s biggest beauty pageant. The winner of fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2019 will be crowned by Anukreethy V.A.S. (fbb Colors Femina Miss India World 2018), and will go on to represent India at Miss World 2019 in Thailand.

The following grid includes the original & discounted prices exclusively for Times Prime users:

Category Original Price Discounted Price Titanium 25000 20000 Diamond 15000 12000 Platinum 1 & 2 8500 7000 Platinum 3 6500 5000 Gold 5000 4000

Vivek Jain, Business Head – Times Prime said, “At Times Prime, we are focused on offering our subscribers benefits and special privileges on the most exclusive events in town. Miss India is the most renowned beauty pageant in the country that has made us proud in international circles with prestigious winners like Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai and most recently Manushi Chhillar. We are excited to offer our subscribers this opportunity to witness the crowning moment of India’s next representative at Miss World 2019.”

Rohit Gopakumar, COO – Miss India Organization said, “We are excited to partner with Times Prime and welcome its users to witness the fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2019 grand finale. Amongst other starry acts, they will be treated to live performances by Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif and a host like no other – Karan Johar.”

Available at an introductory price of Rs. 999 only, Times Prime’s exclusive payment partnerships with HDFC Payzapp, HDFC Times Card & Times Points can be used to purchase the membership at up to 50% discount. Customers can easily recover their membership fee within the first week and save up to Rs. 60,000 every year, making Times Prime the most comprehensive and cost-effective premium subscription service available in India.