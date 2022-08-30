Times Pro, IIM Kashipur launches Executive Programme in Strategy & Leadership…

August 30, 2022: Times Pro has launched the Executive Programme in Strategy & Leadership in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Kashipur to provide skills for learners to take managerial decisions for effective execution of strategic plans and develop new concepts to drive organisational entrepreneurship and innovation.

The 12-month Executive Programme in Strategy & Leadership will build competencies among executives for the next generation roles where they learn managerial and strategic skills necessary to develop impactful leadership. The programme draws from four disciplines – strategic management, communication, human resource & organisational behaviour, and economics to instil abilities to take better and swift managerial decisions.

The Executive Programme in Strategy & Leadership will be conducted via TimesPro’s state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode and includes a three-day campus-immersive session for learners. It follows a proven pedagogy consisting of class exercises, presentations, take-home exercises, simulations, and case studies.

The programme will help learners vastly enhance their skillsets by learning subjects such as Strategic Thinking, Corporate Strategy, Strategy Execution, Strategy Execution, and Leading Design of Organisations, among others, and includes a capstone project.