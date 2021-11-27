Times Property Hyderabad Expo- a one-stop solution for property buyers in the City

Hyderabad: The two-day, Times Property Hyderabad Expo, one of the biggest residential property expos in the city; was formally inaugurated by Shri Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Hon’ble Minister for Roads & Buildings; Legislative Affairs and Housing, Govt. of Telangana; today at HITEX Exhibition Centre. The exhibition is open from 10.00 am to 7:30 pm on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th November, 2021. Over 38 property developers, including the biggest players like Aparna Constructions and Rajapushpa Properties, are participating in the exhibition. The expo is hosting Seminars, with an eminent panel educating and empowering consumers to take an informed decision.

Chief Guest Shri Vemula Prashanth Reddy said, “such expos being held here indicates that Hyderabad city is healthy and wealthy and a happening city. I welcome this initiative of Times of India, more organisers of such expos should take inspiration from this and come forward to host, that’s when the vibrance of Hyderabad will be known across the world. After sustained agitation under the leadership of KCR for a separate state and accomplishing it, people suspected our competence to provide good governance to the state, as we had an image of being protesters. Since then the Hon’ble Chief Minister hasn’t allowed even one opportunity for anyone to malign the integrity and image of the state. He ensured good governance with transparency during the last seven years. RBI in a handbook released recently disclosed the healthy progress this state is making. Telangana’s GSDP was Rs 4.5 lakh crores in 2014 and now in 2021, it is 9.8 lakh crores, an increase is 117 percent, no state other than Telangana has achieved this GSDP. The turnover in the construction field in 2014 was 24000 Cr per annum and now it is 37000 Cr, an increase of 57%; in the manufacturing field, it was 57000 Cr now it has increased to 97000 Cr, in agriculture, it was 47000 Cr, today it is 80000 Cr, 71% increase. In the industrial sector, it was 1 lakh crores and now it is 1,80,000 Cr., an increase of 74.5%., this is how Telangana is flourishing and with that real estate is also growing. The most happening city is Hyderabad and the happening state in the country is Telangana, a seven year old infant is doing wonders in the country. It was the strong commitment of KCR and KTR to make Telangana the number one state, is that made this possible. This is the reason for the real estate segment to boom in the state. Law and order and surplus power, the sectors on which the state government focused, is what is attracting investments here and that is leading to real estate demand. We also concentrated on road connectivity in the city, because of the developed infra, real estate is growing multi-fold. We are bringing in transparency and reducing corruption. We have increased the state’s capital expenditure, from 2004 to 2014 it was 52000 Cr, in the last seven years the Capital expenditure is 2,52,000 Cr, we spent on various projects, which generated more employability and created more opportunities here. My request to realtors on behalf of the government is to also construct houses that are affordable to common citizens. We understand the concerns of the real estate industry and are resolving them constantly and will continue to support the real estate sector.”

Jeevan Reddy, MLA, said, “today our state is competing with countries abroad, in growth, this was possible because of the good work done and excellent policies implemented by Hon’ble Chief Minister KCR, today the rates in real estate is booming and are giving good returns. Hyderabad is the best city among all the metropolitans in the city now and we are attracting investors from all the states of the country.”

The Expo is showcasing some of the latest and best projects in Hyderabad, offering futuristic amenities across various locations of the rapidly growing city. It offers a plethora of options under one roof, to satiate the varied preferences and appealing features to customers. It has flats, homes, open plots of price points to suit different budgets, with luxurious amenities to facilities of comfort; across the geographies of the expanding city.

Reports indicate that the demand for properties has seen an extraordinary upsurge in Hyderabad, post-pandemic. Most consumers are looking to invest in property as a residence to live or an investment, as property prices are appreciating and offer better returns. Some are opting for a second property that is more spacious and provides greater privacy. The ultra-modern amenities which upgrade the lifestyle is major traction for most opting for a second home. Adding to the spurt in demand, is the City attracting the cream of the talent from across the country and abroad, who don’t mind paying a premium for a cozy dwelling.

According to studies on property markets, Hyderabad has seen an unprecedented 222% jump quarter-on-quarter and 140% rise year-on-year in property sales, making the city the second most expensive property market, next only to Mumbai. Most properties are getting sold like hotcakes across different locations of the city including Bachupally, Kompally, Tellapur, Gandipet, Dundigal, Nacharam, Mallapur, Miyapur, AS Rao Nagar, etc. The ten-year low home loan interest rates have given further impetus to this property buying spree.

Times Property Hyderabad Expo 2021, is an initiative of India’s largest and most well-known media house, to make the consumer aware of the best options available in terms of quality, amenities, price, locations, and other valuable parameters and ensure the best bargain for him.

