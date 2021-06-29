TING conceptualises and executes the branding and packaging activity for the launch of Melts® Oral Thin Strips

Mumbai, 29th June 2021: TING, a fully integrated creative and digital advertising agency based out of Mumbai has successfully executed the end-to-end branding and packaging duties of Melts® Oral Thin Strips, a newly launched product by Wellbeing Nutrition.

Wellbeing Nutrition is a whole food nutrition brand that uses all things nutrition from herbs and greens to fruits and adaptogens, thus bringing together pure ingredients and future-ready science to create powerful combinations of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. For their most recent launch – Melts® Oral Thin Strips, they partnered with TING who helped them built their brand identity from scratch. The agency handled the entire branding activity which included, visualization, packaging, branding, positioning, creatives, website designing to the social media launch.

The branding and messaging of the newly launched Melts® focus on how there’s a need to rethink the intake of nutrition supplements, especially in today’s day and age where deficiencies and their resulting health issues have been recognized as a cause of concern for many. In the fast-paced life we live, our nutrition needs are easy to ignore if not made convenient and easy without compromising on efficacy.

Speaking on the launch Avnish Chhabria, Founder, Wellbeing Nutrition said, “To build a brand targeting the young audience of today, the digital-savvy youth, we wanted to work with someone who truly understands that generation. As a brand that offers nutrition solutions, with Melts® we wanted to go all out and reach out to as many people as possible. We are very happy with the way TING has handled and executed our entire brand identity. All our suggestions and our company vision were kept in mind while executing, and we look forward to escalating the brand presence to higher levels with them.”

Speaking on behalf of TING, Shruti Dhadda, Co-founder & Creative Director said, “While we have been associated with Wellbeing Nutrition for a while, it gives us immense pleasure to work with the core team in building the entire brand for Melts®. Creativity and packaging play a very vital role in attracting customers and our team ensured the correct messaging was conveyed. As an agency, we always consider inputs and suggestions shared by clients and accordingly formulate the best results, with our potions of creativity and strategic planning. We are thankful that Wellbeing Nutrition believed in us and gave us this opportunity to work alongside.”

TING is a fully integrated creative and digital advertising agency established in 2009, with a team strength of 300+ members across offices in Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, London and representatives in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Lucknow.