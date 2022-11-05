Tipping Point collaborates with Dice Media on a power-packed content line-up, starting off with ‘Cheeku’

Mumbai, 5th November 2022: Channeling the diverse, disruptive, and dynamic stories of the digital age with a focus on nuanced and edgy storytelling, Tipping Point has been consistently winning the hearts of audiences by delivering unique and innovative shows like ‘Jamtara’ and ‘She’ both of which have had successful second seasons, as well as critically acclaimed series like ‘Taj Mahal 1989’ and the anthology of Satyajit Ray’s short stories – ‘Ray’. With the persistent motive of curating innovative and out-of-the-box content, Tipping Point has scaled up its slate with an array of exciting new series like ‘Parallax’ – a crime thriller, ‘Kaalkut’ – an investigative drama, a ground-breaking reality show ‘Transition’, the murder mystery ‘Mahim’ and ‘Boots, Belts & Berets’ based on army cadets’ life, all of which have completed production and will soon be seen on major OTT platforms.

In tune with those efforts, the digital content makers are now all set to entertain the audience with a freshly brewed content slate in collaboration with leading digital entertainment company, Pocket Aces’ premium long-form content studio, Dice Media. The long-term creative alliance between the two content mavens kickstarts with the announcement of ‘Cheeku’, a coming-of-age story, being the first of many more powerhouse shows in the pipeline. The slice-of-life comedy follows a 24-year-old boy’s struggle to come to terms with the cultural dichotomy of his life. Helmed by Rajesh Mapuskar and show run by Ashwin Suresh, the series will see the veteran actor Prakash Raj in a pivotal role.