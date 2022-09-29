Tips and Tricks about heart health

Wondering what percentage of deaths worldwide are caused by cardiovascular disease? Over 18 million lives are lost each year globally, according to the World Heart Federation. The good news is that by adopting a few simple lifestyle modifications, it can be prevented and controlled. On World Heart Day, the experts at NIIMS, answered the basic queries of people and in addition, he shares some tips to keep your heart healthy.

Why is heart health so important?

It’s crucial for overall wellbeing to have a healthy heart. It circulates blood that is nutrient-rich, delivers oxygen, and removes waste and pollutants from your body.

What is a normal heart rate?

Heart rates at rest for adults typically range from 60 to 100 beats per minute.

Generally speaking, a lower resting heart rate indicates increased cardiovascular fitness and better heart function. An active person, for example, might have a resting heart rate closer to 40 beats per minute.

What causes heart disease?

Heart disease is greatly increased by variables such as smoking, high blood pressure, and excessive cholesterol.

Diabetes and other medical disorders and lifestyle decisions can also increase a person’s risk for heart disease, obesity, and overweight.

What are the vital signs of heart disease?

Body temperature: A healthy adult’s body temperature can range between 97.8° F or 36.5° C to 99° F or 37.2° C.

Blood Pressure: BP is not considered a vital sign, but is often measured along with the vital sign. High Blood Pressure, often known as hypertension, raises the risk of a heart attack, heart failure, and stroke.

Respiration Rate/ Breathing Rate: A respiration rate is the number of breaths taken per minute. At rest, an adult’s respiration rate ranges from 12 to 16 breaths per minute.

Pulse Rate: A healthy adult’s pulse rate ranges between 60 and 100 beats per minute. Exercise, illness, injury, and emotions can cause the pulse rate to rise and fall.

What are the 4 types of heart disease?

Cardiovascular disease

TIA’s and Strokes

Vascular disease of the periphery

Aortic illness

5 tips to keep your heart healthy

World Heart Day is observed on September 29 each year to raise public awareness of CVD and promote heart-healthy living. Simple advice from an expert, Dr J.N.Jha, MBBD MD DM cardiologist, Department of general medicine and Associate professor at NIIMS, was provided to help you maintain good heart health.

1. Be mindful of the food you are eating.

“You are what you eat, as is well-known. So, before you pile on the fried snacks and munchies, stop and consider how it will affect your heart and general health”. He advise to include pumpkin and sesame seeds, walnuts, and other omega-3-rich foods in your diet to improve your heart health. He also adds about including broccoli in salads or stir-fries as it is a fantastic heart-healthy dish. Additionally, he says about consuming pomegranate juice, ash gourd juice, and herbs and spices like cinnamon, holy basil, turmeric, ginger, and garlic enhances heart health and takes 100 steps after each meal to help with digestion.

2. Get moving

Sedentary behavior doubles your risk of developing heart disease early in life and invites several other health problems. Get your recommended daily amount of exercise by engaging in any enjoyable workout to maintain the health of your heart. An excellent method to maintain or enhance heart health is through an aerobic or cardiovascular exercise that directly works the heart. Resistance exercise can reduce fat and build lean body mass, which can raise good HDL cholesterol and lower bad LDL cholesterol while improving blood circulation, lowering blood pressure, and resting heart rate.

3. Run a heart test

Every woman should get a yearly physical checkup, especially after age 30. Monitoring internal processes can help prevent health problems or identify them early on before it’s too late. There are several fundamental tests listed by him to determine the state of your heart which include a treadmill test, sometimes referred to as a “stress test,” an echocardiogram, which is essentially a scan of the heart, and an electrocardiogram (ECG). The findings assist in identifying whether a person has any cardiac disease risk factors, such as diabetes, hypertension, or heart blockages.

4. Avoid these

“It is endorsed to desist from ingesting processed foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and empty calories, as well as from drinking tea or coffee on an empty stomach. Consuming junk food frequently hurts one’s heart and general health because it is high in sugar and saturated fats”, says Dr J.N.Jha.He continues, “Smoking, leading a sedentary lifestyle with little to no exercise, taking illicit drugs or consuming alcohol are all detrimental to one’s heart health.

5. Establish heart-healthy routines

Eating a well-balanced meal that includes protein, fiber, and heart-healthy fats is beneficial for your health. You can develop a healthy habit by eating seasonal fruits and vegetables and planning your dinner for just before dusk. He advises to include millets like jowar, ragi, samai, and kodo in one’s diet regularly. Make sure you are receiving enough sleep because a lack of it can harm your heart. “Every muscle, counting the heart, ease from exertion by becoming powerful and more conditional.” says Dr J.N.Jha.

On World Heart Day, everyone should pause and consider how they may best use their hearts for other people, the environment, and themselves. – Dr J.N. Jha, Cardiologist and Associate Professor at NIIMS.