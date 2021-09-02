Tisva to light up New Delhi with third store in the city

New Delhi, Tisva, a premium decorative and architectural lighting brand by UshaInternational has opened doors to its third store in New Delhi. Located in Kotla (Defence Colony), one of the prime locations in South Delhi, the new Tiva studio will cater to the lifestyle lighting needs of its customers, with a wide and unique collection ranging from the basic to the high-end.

Speaking at the event, Mr Vikas Gandhi, President and Business Head – Lighting, Premium Fans and Water Solutions Business, said, “South Delhi is a key market for us as it serves as a hub for not just the NCR region but also for customers across North India. We have seen an increased demand for premium lighting solutions in Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions as today’s new-age homeowners are willing to experiment with lighting across homes, offices, and other spaces. This is our third store in the city, and we are positive it will soon become the epicentre of our premium customer footfall.”

“The change in the standard of living and aspirational values is being reflected in people’s choices as they are increasingly willing to invest in doing up their spaces to suit their personalities and needs. This store launch also comes at an opportune time, with the festive season just around the corner, and we are equipped to cater to the rising demand during these auspicious months.” he added.

The Tisva Studio in Kotla (New Delhi) will boast of a wide and diverse range of handcrafted luminaires including bespoke chandeliers, crystal pendants, LED lights, ambient lights, table lamps, as well as architectural and utility lighting products. It will host the latest decorative, industrial and utility, as well as the upcoming festive collections by Tisva. Each Tisva product is at par with international manufacturing standards and is created to meet both functional and aesthetic requirements. Further, every masterpiece handcrafted by Tisva, offers a combination of cutting-edge technology like tunability (colour control) and dimmability (intensity control).

About Tisva

Tisva, inspired by the concept of Tvisa (light) and Tattva (essence) was launched in April 2014. True to its name, Tisva goes beyond ordinary lighting concepts and brings aesthetic luminaires designed with love to illuminate contemporary homes. Tisva is an addition to the diversified portfolio of Usha International Limited. Tisva has 13 exclusive stores pan India.