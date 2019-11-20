Titan ties up with Bengaluru By Design for their second run

Bengaluru By Design, India’s first design festival celebrates the art of design and innovation with their second edition from 15th– 24th November ‘19. This year Bengaluru By Design (BBD), with over 20 events spread across 9 days at Titan campus at Electronic city, is one of the prime venues where Bengaluru By Design unveiled an exhibition and celebrated a day of Design, themed ‘Future of Making.’ Every design enthusiast from around the city was free to be part of the immersive experience and to look at the world through the lens of design.

The theme for the Design Day at Titan was ‘Future of Making.’. Titan ventured into exploring new emerging design practices, technologies, and their impact on design and manufacturing. One of the focus areas of talks at the event was about crafting future and how to make craft practices more relevant and yet learning from the intimate understanding of material, process and form. The lovely campus at Electronic city also housed notable speakers to speak about topics like: Design in turbulent times, Materiality & Design and Crafting futures: Sustainability 2.0.

At Titan campus- Electronic city, BBD is also organizing an exhibition- Eye on Poland, a new graphic design exhibition from Poland curated by Magdalena Frankowska and Artur Frankowski in collaboration with The Polish Institute, Delhi. The exhibition will be at the campus from 19th-30th November. The idea behind the exhibition is to take the viewer on a voyage through a wide range of style, attitude and design strategies reflecting the richness of the current Polish graphic design scene. The exhibition presented a wide range of work from several hundred books and posters designed by Polish artists and designers mainly in the last four years. The aim through the Polish works is to make the viewer reflect on how the process of globalization, the tradition, native language, and cultural identity have a considerable impact on the contemporary graphic language.

Ms. Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, at Titan Company Ltd. said, “It gives us great pleasure to be associated with the biggest design festival- Bengaluru By Design. Titan is happy to bring an intriguing kind of exhibition on graphic design from Poland- ‘Eye on Poland’. Through this exhibition we aim to take the viewer on a journey through the wide range of style and design strategies which reflects the current Polish graphic design scene. I’m more than pleased to invite each design enthusiast around the city to experience this new form of design through a unique perspective at our Titan Campus, Electronic city from 19th- 30th November.”