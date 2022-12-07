Title Of The Book : Half A Century

Kalyani, a docile daughter-turned-wife, is married off by her parents

before her twentieth birthday to a Tamil Brahmin boy. She adjusts to

her new life with her husband Venkatesh, who is a well-educated and

well-settled man but is unable to become a loving partner to his wife.

His life revolves more around his work than his wife and two daughters

– Nitya and Sharanya.

Even though Kalyani is unhappy in her marriage, she is a doting mother

to her two daughters. She has decided to raise them as fiercely

independent women.

When Nitya starts working for a multi-national company in Mumbai,

Kalyani starts frequenting the city and some of her visits stretch

over weeks and months.

During her sojourn, in Mumbai city, she meets with Shikha, Chitra

and Mahima and the four of them become friends.

The four come together as they are regular customers at a quaint café,

in a local mall. They were all born in the same year – 1970. They are

in their late 40s and even though they come from diverse backgrounds,

the friendship strikes.

Shikha, who hails from the small town of Jaipur, moved to Bombay after

her marriage to Vivek. The marriage was arranged by her family after

they found out about her love affair with a classmate from a different

caste.

Shikha and Vivek are a happily married couple to the world with their

only son Tweet. But Vivek is yet to get over his unrequited love for

Vandana, his classmate from college.

After spending decades in a loveless marriage with Vivek, Shikha gets

the shock of her life when she finds out about her husband’s extra

a marital affair, during the torturous lockdown.

Chitra is a happy-go-lucky girl from Pune and is the pampered child of

the family. She gets married to Pankaj, who is well-settled in Mumbai

with a decent job. Pankaj is a tall and handsome boy who falls in love

with the chubby Chitra during their first meeting at a coffee shop.

Their love blossoms in the first few months of marriage and is put to

test when after several years of trying Chitra is unable to conceive.

A couple of attempts at IVF also fail and before she could slip into

depression, Chitra is brought back to being her chirpy self by Pankaj,

who loves her unconditionally.

Raised in a progressive household, Mahima is a fiercely independent

and career-driven woman. She chooses the unusual profession of

cinematography and decides to give it her all to make a career out of

it. During her studies at the prestigious FTII, she meets Kabeer and

they fall in love.

The couple’s penchant for travel and adventure costs Kabeer his life.

Mahima loses him in an unfortunate road accident.

Mahima is introduced to the world of online dating by her nephew

Shivansh. Will she find love again?

Author Bio

Megha Manchanda is a journalist with over 15 years of work experience.

She is currently working with ET Infra, the digital portal by The

Economic Times.

She has worked with the leading financial daily Business Standard and

organizations including the Press Trust of India.

Her work provided her the opportunity to travel across the globe,

which in turn strengthened her worldview. She has also traveled

extensively within the country and written ground reports on general

elections and various government schemes.

Her interactions, in the years spent in media, have been extremely

enriching as she worked with people from all over India, in various

newsrooms. Her love for reading and writing can be gauged from her

the effort to make time for both her passions, along with her demanding

work schedule.

She is an avid reader and is passionate about cinema.