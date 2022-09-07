TK Elevator receives Gold status in EcoVadis sustainability rating

Pune, September 7, 2022 – TK Elevator, one of the global market and innovation leaders in the elevator industry, has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold status for the first time, which results in TK Elevator now ranking among the top 5% of all companies currently assessed by EcoVadis.

EcoVadis reviews companies annually on the basis of their sustainability performance in the categories “Environment”, “Labor & Human Rights”, “Ethics”, and “Sustainable Procurement”. TK Elevator performed extremely well across all areas, but particularly in regard to its carbon management practices.

Since becoming independent in 2020, TK Elevator has achieved several key milestones on its sustainability journey: For two years in a row, the company has received an “A” rating for climate protection in the world’s largest climate ranking from the rating organization CDP and topped the global Sustainalytics ESG ranking in the machinery industry in 2021. In May this year the company published its first Sustainability Report and announced its new emission reduction targets, which have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

Dr. Paula Casares, Head of ESG at TK Elevator, explains: “As one of the industry’s market leaders, we are aware of our responsibility and ensure that sustainability is prioritized as an integral part of our strategy in all areas. The Gold rating from EcoVadis is both confirmation and incentive for us to expand our sustainability efforts even further.”

Using its own assessment methodology, which is built on international sustainability standards including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000, EcoVadis has to date assessed more than 90,000 companies in more than 160 countries with regard to the integration of sustainability and CSR principles into their management systems.