TKM- MoRTH propagates the FCEV Mirai during pilot study in Delhi

“We at Toyota are committed towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Our key goal is to achieve net zero carbon (CO2) emission throughout the entire lifecycle that goes well beyond vehicles, addressing our entire value-chain including manufacturing activities. Further, we have adopted a holistic approach, and are actively engaged in sustainable initiatives that covers shift to renewable energy, promoting a recycling-based society, reduction in water consumption and nature conservation activities. Thus, reinforcing our commitment to build a better, smarter, future, creating a net positive impact on the planet and society.

Given India’s energy mix and unique consumer needs, we believe carbon neutral and electrified vehicle technologies are required to achieve practical and sustainable reduction in fossil fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Based on Toyota’s business philosophy and belief in multiple technology pathways, our practice has always been to study and evaluate advanced powertrain technologies in a sustainable manner to meet the diverse consumer needs and usage conditions across countries.

It is also necessary to work in collaboration with various stakeholders including government, testing & research agencies, and industry associations. We have entered into an MoU with the Government automotive testing agency, iCAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology), to study and evaluate the world’s most advanced fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) Mirai which runs on hydrogen, on Indian roads and climatic conditions.

We are very excited & grateful that Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has kindly consented to propagate the FCEV Mirai during this pilot study which is taking place at Delhi. We strongly believe that this will provide great encouragement and tremendous boost to all the stakeholders who are beginning to work towards hydrogen-based society in support of our national goals and are confident that India can lead in this direction in future. We applaud the Indian government’s relentless efforts towards promoting carbon neutral and electrified technologies and remain fully committed to supporting the national objectives.”