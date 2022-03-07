To celebrate and honour women this year on 8th March, The Barbeque Company brought women guests on the Radio

March 2022: Every year on 8th March, International Women’s Day is celebrated for the social, economic, cultural and professional accomplishments of women.

The day also emphasises the fact to promote gender equality. On account of this special day, The Barbeque Company got women to speak their heart on radio with RJ Aabhimanyu Kak who is India’s versatile radio jockey associated with Big FM. The exciting experience will take place in Preet Vihar, Delhi during lunchtime. They were happy clicking selfie with Celebrity RJ.

The Barbeque Company loves the role of Women in restaurant industry.

From a child to adult, Women in Kitchen creates a palate of taste buds as per family’s liking. And forms the base of cooking.

Food is a unifier that brings everyone together.

Women unifies family, communities, offices with their love for food and cooking.

Harmandeep Singh, Founder and CEO of The Barbeque Company says, ”The Barbeque Company through it’s service ensures that every lady gets treated like Queen of the House while dining in the restaurant.We are proud with diversified roles that women are playing in a family and professional world. We feel happy as they are achieving, tremendous success in many fields.”

Education, Training and honing skills for Women are something we all should encourage. Financially independent ladies are creating a progressive society.

Therefore, it is very important to cherish and applaud women. Empowering women will also help the nation to grow and develop at a faster pace.

