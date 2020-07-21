To make India Self-reliant, eBikeGo boosts sustainable model for Indian electric vehicles sector

We all are living in an unprecedented situation in this COVID situation. It’s been more than four months that we are under lockdown. Now it’s the time that the COVID-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity to create an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat'(self-reliant India) that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed in one of his speeches to the Nation. This is the time to make bold decisions and wise investments. The COVID-19 crisis gave us lessons on how to speed up efforts in that direction. This is the time to move from command and control economy to plug-and-play and to build a competitive global supply chain.

To achieve this vision, eBikeGo announced self-reliance amongst delivery executives with their respective electric scooters and security, both provided by the company. eBikeGo is providing their electric vehicles to the people who want to register themselves as delivery executives but they don’t have their personal scooters/bikes. This initiative of eBikeGo will not only make these delivery executives self-reliant but help to curb air pollution which is growing rapidly. Currently, the company is already providing its expertise service to Indian delivery giants like Zomato, Big Basket, Swiggy, etc. for a substantial period of time.

The main focus of eBikeGo is to support Indian companies and their employees with their high-end

electric scooters, technical support, and monitoring through the utilisation of AI and IoT at their own incubation center. Even the technology and the batteries which are used in the electric scooters are totally ‘Made in India’. Lithium-ion batteries are witnessing demand as they are better in terms of range,

speed, and charging. The extraordinary performance of low-power dissipation provides high reliability and super long service life, which is increasing their penetration. With the usage of this, the company is addressing the vision of Prime Minister #LocalToGlobal by promoting small Indian companies into the manufacturing of these batteries.

The Indian Government has launched the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020, which aims to increase the adoption and manufacturing of EV in India (FAME India), around 90% of the vehicles that availed incentives, were battery-powered two-wheelers. Similarly, in the Union budget 2019, the government had framed several policies and announced rebates on battery-powered vehicles. This will enable job opportunities amongst many Indian youths who are looking for employment desperately.

“We are very happy that we are working towards our Prime Minister’s goal to make India and the people of India ‘Atmanirbhar’. We at eBikeGo always want to boost the country’s talent and manpower. With this vision, we will provide and support our Delivery executives. We all should work towards India’s goal of self- reliance” said Dr. Irfan Khan, Co-Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.