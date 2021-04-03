To revive the economy, leading banks must play a significant role: Swarup Kumar Saha, ED of PNB

Hyderabad: Punjab National Bank as Convener for State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC)-NCT of Delhi organized 102nd Quarterly SLBC Meeting recently. The SLBC Quarterly meeting was chaired by Sh. Swarup Kumar Saha, Executive Director of Punjab National Bank, who emphasizes that the banks have a pivotal role in reviving the economy.

The meeting was attended by Sh. Ajay Kumar, Regional Director-RBI, Ms. Jasmine James, Dy. Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India; Mr. Ravi Dadhich, Special Secretary (Finance)-GNCTD, Mr. Madhup Vyas, Secretary cum Commissioner (Development), Ms. Anita Patnaik, General Manager (FIDD)- RBI, Sh. R. V. Ramakrishna, General Manager- NABARD, Controlling Heads of member banks, PFRDA, SIDBI, UIDAI & other government departments.

Sh. Saha addressed the august gathering and reviewed the performance of Banks in NCT Delhi for the quarter ended December 2020. He requested the member to focus on National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI) and National Strategy for Financial Education (NSFE) to achieve the objective of “Financially Aware & Empowered India.”

Sh. Ajay Kumar, Regional Director, RBI, deliberated on the contemporary trends and recent developments on Economic front & Banking in his speech.

Sh. Anil Bansal, General Manager & Convener of SLBC (Delhi), put forth his views on the current Banking scenario and challenges that lie ahead. He also emphasized upon achieving the targets under the PM SVANidhi scheme for the current Financial Year. Further Sh. Mukesh Kumar Sethi, Functional Head of SLBC (Delhi), elaborated upon the issue-wise agenda before the house, highlighting the present status and measures to be taken for future growth.

The performances of Govt. sponsored schemes like PMJDY, PMSBY. PMJJBY, APY & PMEGP, PM SVANidhi etc. were also discussed during the meeting. Besides, performance under various segments like Priority Sector, Agriculture, MSME, Export, Housing, Education etc. were reviewed. The member banks were requested to achieve targets under Government sponsored schemes.