TO THE NEW adjudged as the Gold Stevie(R) award winner at the 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

New Delhi, 27 August 2020: TO THE NEW Pvt. Ltd., a leading digital technology company, has been adjudged as the Gold Stevie® winner as the “Most Valuable Employer – Asia Pacific” as well as for HR benefits excellence in “Achievement in Benefits Design and Administration” at the 2020 Stevie Award for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations across the globe.

TO THE NEW won a Gold Stevie® Award for being the “Most Valuable Employer – Asia Pacific” for their COVID-19 response plan, for their customers and people alike. They earned the highest scores in the category, winning a Gold Stevie®. Quoting comments by the Stevie judges “It is apparent that TO THE NEW (TTN) certainly has put forth the effort to ensure that their employees know that they are important for the entire business model.”

TO THE NEW earned its second Gold Stevie recognition for their unique bouquet of employee benefits, winning a Stevie for “Achievement in Benefits Design and Administration” in the HR Achievements category. Introduced and implemented in 2019, the host of employee benefits on offer look into various aspects of the lives of the company’s people, internally known as “Newers.”

Commenting on the win, Satya Sharma, Co-Founder & CHRO, TO THE NEW said “It is heartening to see our people-centric practices being recognised and appreciated at a global level by some of the best minds in the business. We have been a people-centric company since the beginning. All our efforts have always been to create an environment conducive for employees and, as a result, business growth. We’re overwhelmed to be honoured by Stevie Awards across the two categories that reinstate our efforts as an organisation and encourage us to continue following the path that we are on.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.