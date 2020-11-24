To The New announces appraisals of 18% and 100% bonus for its employees, honours all candidate offers during COVID-19

TO THE NEW, one of India’s leading digital technology companies has announced that it has completed its annual appraisal cycle (that happens in Oct) with an average increment of 18% for all the employees (who are fondly called “Newers”). The company also announced that it has paid a 100% bonus to its people. The company also honoured all the offers made to the lateral hires as well as freshers during the last 9 months.

The company further shared that there was no impact of COVID-19 in appraisal % and bonus payout. At a time when most companies are faced with decisions like cutting costs and right-sizing, TO THE NEW had resumed hiring in Q2 of FY 20-21 and was able to make an early recovery from initial hits due to COVID. The company is on track to hit a revenue of INR 425 Cr, a 60% growth in revenue from FY19-20.

The organization has affirmed that overcoming the initial uncertainty, the company has successfully maintained business continuity and with its purposeful agility, pivoted quickly to grow even amid the pandemic. THE NEW has prioritised its people’s best interests and yet the course of business-action remains on track for the company, as it was before COVID.

Commenting on the same, Satya Sharma, Co-Founder & CHRO, TO THE NEW said, “I am proud of our people and firmly believe that great talent should be celebrated and acknowledged. I am happy to share that we have had the immense and continued support of all Newers during the pandemic and we carried out all appraisals in a business-as-usual manner. We ensured that there were no COVID-related job losses despite some business impact initially. All the recent hires are being onboarded virtually and our entire onboarding program is focussed on delivering a smooth and hassle-free joining experience.”

TO THE NEW has been growing rapidly over the past few years and has quickly risen to become one of the fastest-growing companies in the region, most recently being awarded for its growth at the 17th Annual Stevie® International Business Awards.

A consistent ‘Great Place to Work’ winner, TO THE NEW, has time and again been recognized for its employee policies and practices while maintaining a high growth trajectory. The company also bagged two Gold Stevies, for “Most valuable employer – Asia Pacific” for COVID-19 response and “Achievement in Benefits Design and Administration”, at the 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers.