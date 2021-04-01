TO THE NEW announces permanent work-from-home option for all its employees

New Delhi: TO THE NEW Pvt. Ltd., a leading digital technology company, has announced a permanent work-from-home option for its employees, internally referred to as the ‘Newers’. The decision came as a result of the company’s successful work-from-home run during the lockdown, resulting in its continued business operations during FY 2020-21.

At the onset of the pandemic, TO THE NEW managed a smooth transition to remote working for 100% of its workforce, without any impact on business continuity and client deliveries. Being a Cloud-native firm, the company quickly overcame all infrastructure and process-related barriers to remote working, ensuring maximum productivity, along with ensuring holistic well-being for its employees.

The move will help its people stay close to their families and in their home-towns. Additionally, it shall also help the organization widen its candidate pool and tap into the best talent from all across the country.

Elaborating on the announcement, the company’s Co-founder & CHRO, Satya Sharma, said, “At TO THE NEW, ensuring the well-being and best interests of Newers has always been our priority. In line with this, we made a decision to give our people the option to work from anywhere to enable them to stay in their hometowns, closer to their loved ones. We have already onboarded over 40 people from cities other than Delhi NCR to permanently work-from-home in the last few months, while also extending the option to our existing team members.”

Commenting on the development, Deepak Mittal, Co-founder & CEO, TO THE NEW said, “The pandemic has certainly changed the way organizations across the globe operate. We are happy to report that even amidst these times, TO THE NEW experienced seamless client deliveries across all our services. The onus of this remarkable success goes to our people, who helped us keep the work momentum going, irrespective of their location.”

On a strong growth trajectory, the company is further planning to add over 500 people to their team in FY 2021-22. TO THE NEW managed to grow at over 60% in FY20-21, reaching an overall revenue of 423 Cr.