TO THE NEW Launches ‘Cloudkeeper’, Guarantees Reduction in AWS Spend For Its Clients By Upto 15%

New Delhi: TO THE NEW, a leading digital technology company, today announced the launch of its cloud spend optimization solution – ‘CloudKeeper’, which guarantees to cut down AWS bills by 5-15% without any volume commitment.

As a premier consulting and authorised reselling partner of AWS, TO THE NEW has empowered 200+ companies around the world to cut down AWS costs. The solution provides customers with complete flexibility to move across Instance family or size as well as operating systems and regions. TO THE NEW’s marquee customers including Abbott, CreditSense, FEN Learning, In-flight Dublin Tata Sky and other clients across Enterprises, ISVs, eCommerce, and FinTechare are saving millions of dollars with CloudKeeper.

TO THE NEW offers freedom from all long-term planning & commitments by billing one year reserved like pricing while customers run all their workloads on-demand. This leads to direct guaranteed savings in their AWS cost from Day 1 without any commitment /upfront payment or lock-in. It also provides its customers with valuable insights into their cloud usage and helps them make intelligent data-driven decisions by providing real-time dashboarding and analytics while managing their AWS billings. With CloudKeeper, customers also get quarterly cost optimization audits and recommendations on how to save costs further.

According to Deepak Mittal, CEO & Co-Founder, TO THE NEW Pvt. Ltd, “As businesses walk through difficult times, we have witnessed an increased demand for a cost spend optimization solution on Cloud. CloudKeeper has been successfully helping many organizations by enhancing their operational efficiency, controlling their growing cloud costs and allowing them to make smart business decisions by making use of valuable data insights. We expect this trend to continue in times to come, with CloudKeeper emerging even more powerful in the future.”

TO THE NEW’s CloudKeeper has been helping customers navigate the COVID crisis by offering them transparency, visibility and cost-savings all bundled in one unique offering, while keeping the AWS account security safely in customer’s hands. In FY 2019-20, TO THE NEW registered 200% YoY growth in Cloud transformation services and the company expects this to grow exponentially this fiscal.