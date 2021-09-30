Tokyo Olympics 2020 Bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia visits Omaxe Chowk

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Bronze Medalist and Padma Shri recipient wrestler Bajrang Punia today visited Omaxe Chowk site in Chandni Chowk. The ace wrestler here witnessed how Omaxe Chowk―a next generation project is giving a modern facelift to Chandni Chowk which is one of Asia’s oldest, busiest and the largest wholesale and retail markets.

During his visit, Bajrang Punia said development of Omaxe Chowk will make travelling convenient and easy for people visiting Chandni Chowk and will also give a modern facelift to the area.

“We are extremely delighted to welcome and host Tokyo Olympics Bronze medalist Bajrang Punia ji at Omaxe Chowk. It is a moment of great pride for us to have him amongst us. He has not only made our country proud many times but has also become an inspiration to millions of youths who are aspiring to serve our country in the field of sports.

His encouragement and positive words will motivate us to create projects like Omaxe Chowk that continue to set new benchmarks of real estate development at a global level.” said Shravan Kumar Govil, CEO, Omaxe Heritage Pvt Ltd (100 % Subsidiary of Omaxe Ltd.)

The one-stop destination for shopaholics including jewellery, apparels, cuisines under one roof will herald modernization of the region without diluting its historical significance and architecture. Conceptualized as an ‘under one roof’ concept, this multi-level parking cum commercial project, can hold 2100+ cars to accommodate the rising demands of parking space in the region with an average footfall of 5-6 lakh visitors daily.

Omaxe Chowk besides taking care of retail needs will decongest the region, reduce environmental pollution, improve aesthetics and enhance the glory of Chandni Chowk.