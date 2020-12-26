Toll Brothers Colorado Wins Silver Award for Model Home in National Association of Home Builders Competition

Thornton, CO :Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its Colorado division has won a Silver Award in the National Association of Home Builders’ most prestigious awards competition, The Nationals. The Silver Award was given to Toll Brothers in the category of Best Interior Merchandising (homes priced $600,000 to $700,000) for its Yuma model home in the company’s North Hill community in Thornton.

The Nationals 2020 Silver Awards salute and honor the best in the building industry for their determination, integrity, creativity and endurance. Silver Award winners are the top vote recipients in each category and are the finalists for the Gold Award. Gold Awards in each category will be presented in February 2021 in a Virtual Awards Ceremony.

“The Nationals are the most prestigious awards of their kind, setting the benchmark for innovations in new home design, marketing and sales,” said Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “We’re honored to be recognized nationally with this Silver Award, and we encourage home shoppers to tour our award-winning model for themselves.”

The Toll Brothers fully-decorated Yuma model home features a romantic Juliet balcony that graces the second-floor hall, setting the tone for this dramatic and impressive home. Walk-in closets are featured in every bedroom. The remarkable two-story great room includes a fireplace and inspiring windows.

Other highlights of the Toll Brothers Yuma model include a two-story foyer showcasing a lovely turned staircase; a private office; a fabulous kitchen with a walk-in pantry, a casual dining area, and access to the rear covered porch; a formal dining room; a first-floor primary bedroom suite and a luxurious primary bath; a covered front porch; and a convenient laundry with access to the garage. For more information, visit tollbrothers.com/Colorado.

Started in 1982 as the Institute of Residential Marketing, The Nationals award program continues to recognize superior new home sales and marketing achievements. During a four-day judging process, a panel of nine industry professionals from across the country determined the Silver and Gold award winners from a field of over 900 entries.