Tom Rea Named Executive Vice President of Berkley Service Professionals

Glastonbury, CT : Tom Rea has been named executive vice president of Berkley Service Professionals, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company. He is responsible for overseeing the organization’s operations, strategic direction and business development efforts.

“We are excited to welcome Tom,” says Stephen L. Porcelli, president of Berkley Alliance Managers. “He has a strong track record as a leader and innovator in the Miscellaneous Professional Liability Insurance market. Tom joins an outstanding team at Berkley Service Professionals, and together, they have the expertise and experience to enhance our opportunities for profitable growth in this segment.”

Mr. Rea joined Berkley Service Professionals with more than 20 years of experience, predominantly in the specialty professional liability insurance industry. During this time, he held numerous senior management and underwriting positions, while successfully building a diversified portfolio of Miscellaneous Professional Liability Insurance products and teams from the ground up. Mr. Rea is a licensed insurance agent and surplus lines broker in the state of Connecticut and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Western Connecticut State University.