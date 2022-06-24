Top 10 best cities in the UK For Afternoon Tea

As the summer season is finally here, brunches and afternoon teas are becoming increasingly popular. Whether you fancy yourself a freshly baked scone or a perfectly sliced sandwich, these cities will have something for everyone.

A new study from researchers at WeThrift have found the top cities in the UK that offer the best afternoon tea. The factors were based on various options such as halal, accessibility, outdoor-seating, dog friendly and live music, just to mention a few.

London has been crowned the best city in the UK for afternoon tea, with a score of 84.9 out of 90. The capital ranked highly for their impressive number of halal options with 73 restaurants available for customers, 22 that offer outdoor seating and 75 wheelchair accessible.

Birmingham came in second place with a score of 75.4 out of 90. Although it ranked in second place the city has 294 afternoon tea restaurants which is a large number in comparison to the British capital, London which has 102 restaurants providing afternoon tea.

Here are the top ten cities to go to for the best afternoon tea:

London – 84.9/90 Birmingham – 75.4/90 Edinburgh – 58.6/90 Reading – 57.0/90 Brighton – 55.0/90 Southampton – 53.9/90 Dublin – 52.8/90 Manchester – 51.6/90 Plymouth – 47.7/90 Leeds – 45.90

In third place was Edinburgh, with a score of 58.6 out of 90. The city offers 13 afternoon tea restaurants, 10 of which serve gluten free options and 8 vegan options.

Methodology: Taking from a seed list of cities with the highest population, we looked at 9 factors to uncover the best cities across the UK for afternoon tea. These factors include:

These factors included; The number of Restaurants offering Afternoon Tea, Number of Vegan Options, Number of Vegetarian Options, Number of Gluten-free Options, Number of Halal options, Number that are Accessible Friendly, Number with outdoor seating, Number that are Dog-Friendly, Number offering Live Music.

Source: https://www.wethrift.com/tag/ food