Top 10 cricket betting sites in India

Here is the list of betting sites for cricket in india.

x

Parimatch

It features everything you need to get started with cricket betting, and the website allows you access to all of the company’s services. Furthermore, among the benefits of the Parimatch website are quick access to betting, simple navigation, and design, support for online streaming, the ability to register, financial management, event search by name, the option to add events to “Favorites,” Cash Out service, and communication with support.

Betway

Bettors might place wagers on more than 25 different sports. Cricket and football were two of the most popular. Bets can be placed in both the Live and Pre-Match formats. There is also esports, according to worldwide trends. However, we would argue that it is the cause of such trends!

Betway’s initial deposit bonus, as well as the range of incentives available, provides several advantages to all players, including a welcome bonus of 100% up to INR 2,500 on your first deposit. Furthermore, the organization offers bonuses to experienced bettors, which are listed on its website in the promotions and news section.

4rabet

There is an online casino, esports, mini-games, and cricket on the 4rabet India website. The customer receives a welcome bonus at registration, which can be up to 200% on the first deposit. The company is Curacao-licensed and assures a secure withdrawal from your account.

1win

Bookmaker 1win’s history began in March of 2018. That was the first time the tiny startup offered interactive betting services. The lineup contains roughly 20 sports and allows you to create esport bets. Cricket, football, hockey, basketball, handball, and tennis are the most popular sports. In addition, the company provides a mobile app and a highly user-friendly website. A welcome bonus of up to 200% on your initial deposit is available, as are weekly promotions.

1xbet

One of the top cricket betting sites, with a high number of good player evaluations, a diverse choice of services, and complete data and fund security. As a result, 1xbet is connected with a “wide range of games and betting opportunities.” The company provides betting on all of the most popular sports in the world and India, including cricket, football, hockey, tennis, and many others.

Mostbet

When you visit the Mostbet site, you are instantly sent to the Live area, which has lists of live events. The “Line” portion is the other main component, which you can simply move to with a single click. There is also a sports navigation system, which is useful. As a result, the simple navigation will provide the gamer with quick access to cricket betting.

The company’s rewards system is based on global betting industry trends, and it offers a variety of themed incentives, as well as a 100% initial deposit bonus of up to INR 25,000.

Bet365

Bet365 is one of the best cricket betting sites, and it has been utilized by a large number of players since the company’s inception in 1974. It covers all of the athletic events that a betting fan may require. It includes all of the sports on which you can place bets, including cricket. Furthermore, the company’s website enables you to do online betting fast and easily. The bonus system provides newbies with a welcome bonus of up to INR 10,000 on their first deposit.

10 cric

10crick is one of India’s top and best online cricket betting sites, offering a safe and comfortable gaming atmosphere with casinos, sports betting, relevant news, and more. 10crick is regarded as one of the industry’s premier brands. It offers over 2,000 different cricket bets and covers over 50,000 different sports betting events. The website is incredibly user-friendly, allowing you to rapidly access the function or information you desire.

Pure win

The newest betting firm to offer its services in India, but it has already made significant advances in creating its brand and is regarded as a safe and profitable company by punters. Pure win’s key offering is sports betting, where you may find your favorite sport, ranging from cricket to esports.