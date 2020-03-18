As we see today, Indian gamers seem to be enticed with the way how online Poker has taken over Online gaming in India. Poker as a game proves to be such a treat to our mind as the excitement it gets you in and the win it yields to your side is pleasing as well as appealing.

Although Poker entices a huge set of gamers, there are a few who are skeptical about the same. The reason being the illegality of betting in India. It is okay for the newbies to feel this way, but to add to the surprise, Online Poker is both legal and super fun. There are a lot of online poker platforms that offer a safe and secure playing environment. Here is the list of Top 10 Poker Sites in India

Adda52

An online card gaming platform which has been working laboriously to establish themselves as the number one online poker platform in the country, Adda52 not only have the best Poker playing platform but also equips its users with mind-blowing promotions that are solely aimed to attract the newbies. Apart from these promotions, this site also offers rewarding programs to the ones who are loyal to them.

Poker Baazi

Poker Baazi equips itself with a safe and trusted playing environment which is a lot of fun. They serve their players with interesting deals every day, new promotions and tournaments. Every year they offer 4c major game series. They also feature some big tournaments like Poker Baazi Premier League to boost the amazing bunch of players they have.

Spartan Poker

Spartan Poker not only provides online gaming activity but they have boosted the bar by creating extensive tournaments for players such as India Poker Championship, which has broken records. The number of users on this particular platform is huge and they have plenty of new surprises to be offered at a regular basis.

PokerDangal

At Poker Dangal, you get loads of real money games that are available for every player at every skill level. Only a minimum buy-in, and you can build your bankroll at your own pace. PokerDangal provides a platform across a website, windows desktop, android and iOS apps enabling you to play poker online for real money, effortlessly, across all our platforms, anytime and anywhere. Poker Dangal has combined the safest methods for withdrawals and deposits that will allow you to deposit and cash out in just seconds. Along with easy environment and safe deposits and withdrawals, Poker Dangal gives you amazing promotions and presents to you a variety of tournaments to give an adrenaline rush to the gamer in you.

Khelo365

The new revised Khelo356 provides you with a safe and secure playing environment where cash deposits and withdrawals are super easy. This site offers you a variety of Poker games like Texas Hold’em, Omaha, Boos and Reverse Hold’em etc. The latest version of Khelo365 is stacked with new and interesting features offering a lot of cash game features as well.

Poker Stars

PokerStars that has been dominating on the poker scene for many years now have managed to stick on to the vast customer base. The game play is stable and the site has some great offers on a variety of poker games. It made it when almost 15,000 users were recorded playing real cash games.

Poker Yaar

PokerYaar proves to be a good online platform to enjoy the wondrous thrill of playing poker. On the website they great offer, to begin with, and astonishing tournaments in which people have played and earned big. It also lets you select rooms for playing which in a way affect your chances of winning. PokerYaar also lets you practice playing different varieties of Poker with artificial money. Once you are set, you can turnabout to real money. The website is secure and keeps your personal data protected.

Real Poker India

Up next it is Real Poker India, that has been striving in the Indian market but has already been making some big moves in the online poker gaming world. In an attempt to get new players to join its online poker platform, Real Poker India offers some exciting signup bonuses, including a No Deposit Bonus and a Double Your Deposit Bonus, both of which works wonderfully.

Poker Raj

A new name on the online poker scene in India that is emerging vividly is Poker Raj, which is introduced to us by the very well known celebrity couple Raj Kundra and his wife Shilpa Shetty. Poker Raj has already come along accurately but it is evident that it is still in its infancy in terms of reaching to where it wants to be.

9Stacks

With fastest withdrawals, smooth interfaces and a lot of loyalty programs to offer, 9Stacks have been among the favourites. Though the things at this point seem basic, this simplicity acts as their appeal. The ones who have just started playing poker can easily get ahead with this one.

The Indian poker websites are sure many but the above-mentioned sites offer players the following: Certified software for a safe and seamless poker experience.

Huge bonuses on sign up and many promotional offers

Authenticated users and the most comprehensive range of poker games

Abundant of deposit options and instant cashouts and withdrawals

Distinct tournaments and freerolls with a big prize

24/7 customer support services

The poker websites listed above from India are approved & legal sites. They offer the best online poker playing experience on different devices and platforms making it super easy. Hence, no matter where you are, you just have to download their apps, play poker online and earn loads of money – anytime, anywhere!