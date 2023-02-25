Top 2023 Trends in the American Workforce

YOUNGER WORKERS ARE HUNGRY FOR IN-PERSON COLLABORATION. Based on the survey results, America is largely split on their preferred working location, with 21.9% of Americans preferring work that is fully remote, 30.1% seeking work that is hybrid, and nearly half of Americans – 48.1% – reporting they’d prefer to be fully in-person for work. After nearly three years of remote work rollercoasters, companies continue to reconsider and reevaluate what is best for their organization. The age groups most eager to return to working in an office are 18-24-year-olds (48.5%) and 25-34-year-olds (51.4%). Those who wish to continue fully remote work is the workforce made up of 55+ year-olds (25.1%).

DID QUIET QUITTING AND THE GREAT RESIGNATION REALLY HAPPEN ON SUCH A GRAND SCALE? WORKPLACE BUZZWORDS DON’T REFLECT REALITY FOR THE MASSES.

2022’s “viral” HR moments such as “The Great Resignation,” “Quiet Quitting,” and “Act Your Wage” may have been largely blown out of proportion on social media based on the report, as 3 out of 4 Americans (74.4%) report they did not actually participate in or take much notice of any of these trends.

Among Americans who did report taking part in these 2022 moments of workplace renaissance, 10.1% of Americans surveyed report they participated in “Quiet Quitting,” 10.4% share they partook in “The Great Resignation,” and 18.9% reveal they participated in “Act Your Wage”.

The most active participants of “The Great Resignation” included men (60%) ages 35 – 44 (34.4%). When it came to “Act Your Wage,” men (52.7%) ages 25 – 34 (31.2%) were the most engaged participants. And for those who took part in “Quiet Quitting,” the movement was primarily made up of men (56.8%) ages 35 – 44 (32.9%).

When it comes to viral trends that can impact the workforce, it’s important to check in with teams and individuals on a micro level. Leadership can offer anonymous pulse surveys to gather data on the current company atmosphere and morale, proactively uncovering opportunities to address any points of friction before they escalate. Managers and executives should proactively create opportunities and forums for employees to share feedback and give input on the business on a regular basis. Making gratitude and appreciation a cornerstone of company culture can go a long way in creating a work environment that offers stability, high morale, and reassurance for team members at every level.

FRIENDSHIPS IN THE WORKPLACE MATTER.

The professional and personal relationships cultivated in work environments make a big difference in performance and job satisfaction, as well as overall mental well-being. Gaining acceptance and having a sense of belonging among peers, managers, and leadership alike all help to create and foster a positive work culture.

According to Snappy’s report, 9 in 10 Americans (89.6%) report they have at least one good friend at their office, with nearly 7 in 10 (68.1%) reporting they have 3 or more friends in their workplace. It’s important to also consider that 10.4% of Americans active in today’s workforce report they do not have a single friend in their office. With fully-remote work still accounting for 17% of Americans’ working locations, and hybrid work accounting for 24.1%, it’s critical for organizations to implement opportunities for socialization and cross-functional collaboration to drive conversations and help coworkers bond beyond their day-to-day functions.

GRATITUDE AND RECOGNITION GO A LONG WAY IN EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT AND RETENTION.

As humans, we have an innate need to achieve, and to have those efforts and accomplishments recognized. While the majority of American workers (80.5%) report they feel their contributions at work are recognized, 1 in 5 (19.5%) Americans feel they are not recognized for their contributions. When asked about their top motivators at work, 1 in 10 Americans (11%) report that recognition for their contributions is the most important motivator.

1 in 5 people (20.4%) in the American workforce shared that they very rarely or never feel appreciated at work. The people whom workers are most eager to seek appreciation and recognition from include their direct manager or supervisor (47.7%), their company CEO (17%), their peers (16.5%), and team members they directly manage (14%).

The majority of America (90.3%) can agree: they believe a company should recognize employee contributions with tokens of appreciation, such as gifts. Gifting can leave a big impact and lasting impression on employees, with nearly 9 in 10 (86.2%) reporting they “believe gifts and tokens of appreciation motivate my colleagues and team members.” And while 83.9% of employees share that receiving a gift on their work anniversary would make them feel appreciated and valued, only 47.6% of American workers report ever having received a work anniversary gift from an employer. According to Snappy’s 2022 Holiday Gift Report, 54.1% of employees reported they are more likely to stay at their current job longer if they received a meaningful holiday gift from their employer. But gifting and tokens of appreciation can go beyond the season of giving; 78.2% of Americans share that a birthday gift from their company would make them feel appreciated and valued.

EMPLOYEES SEEK MOMENTS OF JOY AND APPRECIATION YEAR-ROUND.

While the holiday season is always popular for gifting, acknowledgment of contributions and taking time to celebrate employees throughout the year are equally important. Employee Appreciation Day occurs annually on the first Friday in March. This holiday, though only celebrated by 37.1% of companies, is a moment for employers across all industries to take time to emphasize gratitude and recognition of their employees. The majority of employees across America (74.2%) wish their companies celebrated the holiday.

Acknowledging and celebrating employees can be done in a snap – the most desired way the American workforce wants their employers to share appreciation and recognize them is by sending them a gift (28.2%). Other tactics employers can implement for employee appreciation include treating them to lunch (26.5%), giving an award or shout-out in recognition of work they’ve recently completed (21.9%), sharing a thoughtful note (14.1%), or sending branded swag with a company logo on it (9.3%).

Employees are a company’s greatest asset. Don’t let an opportunity for recognition and honoring contributions pass by.