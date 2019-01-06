Data loss can be costly, especially for any business, big or small. Laptops give us the freedom and mobility to work anywhere and at any time. This convenience, however, exposes the business to more risks, especially if important company-related data are kept in this portable device. However, laptops have become a vital tool for many businesses, thus, some companies or small businesses may find it necessary to have laptops.

The key, therefore, is prevention and knowing the potential causes of laptop data loss, is the first step. A laptop recovery service may salvage data from a laptop that has been damaged or corrupted, granted that it is still recoverable; but nothing beats prevention. Preventive measures cost less than repairs and recovery and especially, replacements; not to mention, cost of downtime and loss of productivity.

Here are the top 3 reasons of laptop data loss and what you can do to prevent it:

Hard Drive Malfunction – like any other machine or gadget, mechanical hard drive failure can happen, either by natural wear, manufacturer fault, misuse, or other reasons.

You may notice signs of failure, like the hard disk is getting not recognized at all by the computer’s System or there is boot failure. This can be due to firmware or manufacturer’s fault. Immediately have your company IT professional check it.

If it’s your personal property and it’s still in warranty, you may ask for a return merchandise authorization (RMA). To recover lost data, you may have a recovery service professional to do it.

Improper ventilation or CPU fan failure can also cause malfunctions. You may feel the laptop is too hot with clicking sounds or noise, and fan is moving slow or not at all. This can, in the long run, cause hard disk failure as well.

Power failure or surges and improperly shutting down may cause damage or corrupt important system files. Be sure to use the appropriate power source and close your PC properly.

Computer viruses, malware, hacking – Getting connected is a already a way of life to most of us, especially for businesses. Yet, the online world exposes our machines and data to threats of hacking and virus and malware infection, especially when one does not do preventive measures to protect his data.

Statistics from Consumer Security Risk Survey 2016 say that 71 percent of online users use unsecured public WiFi like cafes and restaurants, with 15 percent using its connection to purchase or access online bank services. Quite concerning as well, is that fifty-one percent use unsecured methods to remember their passwords.

What can you do to protect your data online?

Good and reliable antivirus software can help a great deal in securing your data from attacks. Anti-virus software is capable of protecting your data from phishing and ransomware attacks and analyze website contents before you download them. Be cautious when you download or install software from unknown sources or opening or following links from emails. Buy and install original software, check if the e-commerce site supports HTTPS, and use strong passwords, Two-factor authorization add an extra layer of protection and makes it harder for attackers to crack your code. Secure your hard drive and backup your data. Modern operating systems support encryption mechanism to safeguard your data in case your laptop gets stolen. When you need to work outside the office, connect only to trusted networks and avoid using public WiFi networks. Lock your laptop when you have to leave it alone or better yet carry it with you. It helps to get yourself updated and informed about viruses and malware. Being the last one to know can put your data and business at risk.

Water Damage– Laptops provide the convenience of working anywhere, even in the dining area or a cafe, which is why not a few would accidentally spill coffee or water on their laptop. Aside from water, sugar and other acidic ingredients can cause corrosion and damage to various parts of the laptop.

When this happens, immediately shut down your computer, unplug, remove the battery, and detach all removable components like mouse and flash drives. Bring it to your company IT personnel immediately. Remember, time is of the essence.

If it’s your personal property and it’s not possible for you to disassemble so you can clean and dry the affected parts, then you’ll have to take it to the repair center as soon as possible. Hopefully, after two to three days, your laptop should be dried and be able to use it again.

If you can’t help drinking while using your computer, waterproof your laptop with silicone keyboard cover, laptop screen protector, and waterproof laptop skin for the top and bottom part of your device. Most importantly, remember to backup your files.

Nowadays, laptops have become an integral part of company IT infrastructure. Anyone who has been entrusted by the company with it, along with the company’s files that’s in it, should take all necessary steps and follow company rules to ensure its protected from damage and data loss.

