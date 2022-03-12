Top 3 revolutionary tech brands that got featured in Shark Tank

In the last few months, Shark Tank India has become one of the most popular shows in the country. Besides the humour and overall entertainment that the show offers, one of the prime reasons for its popularity could be attributed to the fact that entrepreneurship has become a dinner-table conversation in the country. People have understood the importance of seemingly small and funny ideas and how these could be converted into big businesses. The show is often touted as a crash course on entrepreneurship.

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe, Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt, Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, and People Group are investors spearheading the show. The expert panel comprises of Ghazal Alagh, MamaEarth’s co-founder and CEO, Namita Thapar, Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ executive director, and Peyush Bansal, Lenskart’s co-founder and CEO. SUGAR cosmetics CEO and Co-Founder Vineeta Singh. The inputs of these industry bigwigs could prove as a great asset for the young entrepreneurs watching and participants of the show. The show has managed to break a number of stereotypes related to the role of women in businesses, family business combinations, and the availability of business ideas in rural India.

This article, however, is about the pitchers who stood out from the crowd and got the attention of the so-called sharks and audiences alike for their business idea and execution.

Proxgy

Proxgy is a global service that provides real-time multi-way collaboration between people located across the globe with a distinct 10X advantage over any existing solutions. Using its patented industrial IoT hardware, Sensory layer and custom software layer, Proxgy achieves virtual teleportation and enables remote assistance in a more immersive, collaborative, handsfree and intelligent manner. Proxgy has received validation for its technology and hardware from various industries for numerous use cases including shopping, tourism, real estate viewing, warehousing, remote video KYC, mining, High value delivery, monitoring, and more. On SharkTank, the start-up earned a-crore investment for a 10% stake in the company.

Aliste Technologies

Aliste Technologies claims to provide the most incredible home automation solutions on the market, with the largest load-bearing ability and the fastest response rate in the business. Thanks to full-end analytics, the tools are inexpensive and help customers save money on their bills. Geo-tracking, which allows users to leave their homes without having to worry about electronic appliances that have been turned on, automated switchboards, voice assistant control, smart Lock, IR Blaster, RGB Controller, Motion Detector, Touch Panel, CCTV Camera, Wave Sensor, and Smart Gate are among the services available. The company’s goal is to make the home entirely digital.

PlayBox TV

Modern issues necessitate modern answers. PlayBox TV provided one such solution. It allows you to purchase several OTT platform memberships at a discounted rate. As a result, you can buy just one using this site rather than purchasing a million subscriptions. It can also be used to replace several TV remote controls with a single one.

The show has enabled something absent in Indian TV, i.e. showcasing entrepreneurship talent. It is a positive step towards promoting good business ideas and at the same time underlining the flaws in frivolous proposals and ideas. Overall, the mentioned ideas could be considered stand-out performances in the show’s first season.