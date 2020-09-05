Top 4 audio devices- earphones truly wireless, which can make a teacher cooler than ever.

Skull Candy:

Skullcandy Indy Fuel is a true wireless Bluetooth headset. It is economical and provides up to 30 hours of total battery life and rapid charging. It has noise cancellation for calls /video calls. It has touch control for calls, track, volume adjustments. The inbuilt mic makes it a perfect go-to device. It has IP55 Sweat, Water, Dust Resistant.

This device is for 6999

2. JBL

JBL C105TWS, truly wireless in-ear headphones, comes with 17 hours of playtime. It has got quick charging and Bluetooth 5.0. Pure bass sound, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, auto-synced earpod and its lightweight makes it a good combination. It gives crystal clear audio and it is Siri and Google Assistant compatible.

This magnificent piece comes in 5000

3. OPPO

The Oppo Enco free true wireless headphone has got AI to unlink noise cancellation to itself. Binaural simultaneous Bluetooth transmission with an ultra-dynamic speaker. It is radically redesigned cutting edge audio, OPPO Enco Free pack in cutting-edge ultra-dynamic speakers to deliver incredible audio performance, combining the FPC positioning system used in high-end stereo equipment. It is fast, stabled and direct to your ears sound, it’s compatible with multiple smartphone devices. It has an intuitive control, with 410 mah charging case battery.

This comes for 7990

4. SONY

Sony WF-XB700 true wireless extra bass earbuds/ headphones come with a mic for phone calls/video calls and 18 hours of battery life, it has a quick charge and has Bluetooth version 5.0. It is water-resistant, powerful and with the extra bass in it, the voice is punchy and your favourite bass lines will never sound so good with a 12mm drivers unit

This comes for 9,990