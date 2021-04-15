Top 4 Indian cybersecurity alternatives to look out for government procurement

Recently, the IT Ministry of India has announced to focus on the local cybersecurity products for the cybersecurity needs. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has asked central government departments, public sector units (PSUs) and other government organisations to give preference to Made in India cybersecurity products, while procuring such products for official uses.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has also recently directed all state-owned companies, central ministries and government departments to give preference to locally produced cyber security products in all public procurements. The telecom ministry and MeitY’s together instructed to all government undertakings to buy locally manufactured cybersecurity products.The step is taken at a time when cybersecurity attacks and breaches in the country are reckoned to have jumped more than 500% since the government imposed a nationwide lockdown in March 2020 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

As per the 2019 notification by the government, anti-virus, end-point, cloud and mobile security products, system information and event, identity and access, and incident response management products and others such as data classification and forensic tools were included in the list of cybersecurity products for which preference was to be given to domestic companies.

Here are the top 4 Indian cybersecurity startup to the rescue of rising attacks:

WiJungle: WiJungle, a Jaipur-based cybersecurity startup, is the Unified Network Security Gateway that enables organizations to manage and secure their entire network through a single-window. In the past years, it has vehemently won the confidence of India’s governmental organizations as well as various verticals of enterprises. WiJungle currently serves government and private giants across industry verticals like hospitality, healthcare, education, BFSI, retail, defense, transportation, ITES, etc. WiJungle, the only prominent player in the Unified Network Security space, has emerged as the Government’s New Face of Cyber Security. It is extensively serving more than 15 ministries & PMO in the central government along with numerous state-level organizations.

Aristi Labs: Bhopal-based Aristi Labs offers security solutions to help businesses protect data and intellectual property. Founded in 2016 by Utkarsh Bhargava, the startup’s core product ‘Securign’ provides a security information and event management platform (SIEM) to help businesses with threat detection capabilities across cloud and on-premises landscape. It aims to help businesses eliminate security blind spots and regain control over shadow IT. The bootstrapped startup, which counts the Indian Army as one of its clients for the Securign software, is now looking at expanding its business to the US and European markets.

Securden: Incorporated in 2018 by ex-Zoho executives Balasubramanian Venkatramani and Kumaran Balan, cybersecurity startup Securden aims to solve the fundamental IT infrastructure access security challenges faced by IT, operations, and security teams in enterprises by preventing cyber attacks, insider exploits, and malware propagation. Amidst the lockdown, the Securden suite caters to the needs of the remote workforce too. It offers a remote access solution for IT staff and an end-point permissions management tool for remote employees that together make remote work secure and productive.

Prophaze: It is the emerging cybersecurity startup in India. They provide Docker Security using WAF Container, Web Application Firewall for Kubernetes Platform, OWASP TOP 10, API Security, etc. Headquartered in Cochin, Kerala, it is providing cybersecurity solutions to various companies. It is the state-of-the-art web application security for businesses and SaaS providers. They provide enterprises with solutions from beginning to end and offer all the services needed to secure the web applications including application architecture review, testing, onboarding assistance, product deployment, DevOps training, and compliance.