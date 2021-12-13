Top 4 logistics players that have utilized tech to have the edge over the supply chain solution

The logistics sector is considered the backbone of the Indian economy. Technology has transformed the industry and helped save time, increase productivity, and ensure correctness and cognitive automation at reduced costs. Recent reports state that the worldwide logistics market size stood at $4,967 billion in 2020. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2026 and is projected to hit the $6,563.3 billion mark by 2026. Thanks to the digital change, the logistics system has become an integrated end-to-end process. Technology, especially AI, helps with seamless management of supply chain models and resolves challenges with respect to supply chain security and transparency. As we talk about the industry, we need to highlight the logistics brands that are utilizing tech benefits and clocking tremendous growth. Here are the top four of them:

Pickrr

Pickrr, one of the leading SAAS based SaaS-based logistics start-up offers end-to-end logistics and order fulfilment services to various brands through its cross-country network of courier partners, fulfilment hubs and last-mile delivery fleets. With tech-led innovation at the core of its operations, Pickrr’s advanced platform leverages an AI-enabled courier recommendation engine that weighs in 50+ parameters to help e-commerce sellers select the best shipping provider based on their specific preferences. With its all in one dashboard, sellers can manage thousands of orders with a single click, live track their shipments, generate RTO reports, select preferred language etc. The platform offers one-click integrations with various e-commerce channels such as Shopify, Magneto, WooCommerce, Unicommerce further streamlines e-commerce selling for D2C brands, enabling them to manage all of their operations on a single platform.

Pickrr’s fulfilment centers: Pickrr Plus provide tailor-made solutions, including using a warehouse management system with smart technology, smooth palletized in and outflow of bulk orders, customised packaging, refrigeration capability etc. With the Pickrr Plus Fulfillment model, sellers can automate their orders, reduce inventory worries and deliver shipments to their customers within 24-48 hours. This end-to-end solution infrastructure comes with the complete suite of demand forecasting engines, replenishment cycle, SKU placements to simplify inventory management, logistic operations etc., to help the brand offer a better seller experience at the lowest logistics cost. Pickrr’s shipping solutions are available across 29,000+ pin codes in India.

Shiprocket

Shiprocket is among India’s top e-commerce shipping and enablement platforms for D2C brands. With 17 courier partners on board, the brand enables pan-India additionally as international shipping deliveries. In addition to offering Shipping Services, Shiprocket also provides a technology stack to assist retailers integrate their shopping websites on Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, Zoho, and others for workflow, inventory, and order management.

Delhivery

Operating since 2011, Delhivery provides a full suite of services which including parcel transportation, warehousing, freight, reverse logistics, cross-border and technology guidance to over 17000 customers, including both large e-commerce companies and little D2C brands. The logistics startup utilises a pan-India and international network of 43,000 teams to handle over 1.5 million packages daily. This B2C logistics leader currently serves across 9,000 pin codes and 2,500 cities and is rapidly expanding to grow its footprint.

DHL eCommerce Fulfillment

Operating in India since 1979, German company DHL offers end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions for e-commerce retailers with its sister divisions DHL Supply Chain, DHL Express, DHL Global Forwarding, and Blue Dart (subsidiary). Its fulfilment service includes receiving and learning of inventory, inventory storage, pick and pack, comprehensive return processing, and domestic further as international shipping. Currently, DHL occupies around 9 million sq ft of warehousing space and also has a dedicated distribution centre in Delhi. Its online dashboard offers inventory snapshot reports for international deliveries to enable e-commerce sellers to understand their inventory levels better anytime and anywhere. This selection works best for sellers who manage high volumes of cross-border orders, especially to destinations such as the US and Europe.