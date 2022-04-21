Top 4 Lucrative Side Hustle Businesses To Start In 2022

These days, many people are searching for ways to increase their income. One way to do that is to get a side hustle. Though making ends meet is the main reason people venture into side jobs, having another job is empowering. You get to develop new skills or do what you’re passionate about, such as freelance photography.

What’s more, a side hustle can help you be financially stable faster. With the extra money you make, you’ll attain your financial goals sooner than you think. A side hustle can even turn into a full-time job you love.

Here are top lucrative side hustles you can consider.

Dropshipping

With the rise in digitisation and an increase in the number of e-commerce businesses, most customers use the internet to shop for products they need. They no longer need to visit stores physically. So, running a dropshipping business will be a practical move.

Dropshipping involves identifying products that customers want and buying them from the seller, who’ll then deliver the products directly to customers. You can create your own website for it.

But if you’re unsure of how to begin, you can take a training course from companies like eCom Babes. With the knowledge you gain from the course, you’ll be able to open your own online store and attract customers successfully.

Creating Online Courses

Gone are the days when people had to go to school physically to take a certain course. With the help of technology, you can enrol in any course you want online. In fact, many now prefer to study online while working. Since the demand for online education will only continue to rise, consider side hustling in education.

You can develop online courses related to the skills you possess or the passion you have for a certain subject. For instance, if you’re an accountant, you can develop courses on how people can learn to manage their finances or invest. Click here to see an example of a successful online course that you can emulate.

Online courses don’t necessarily have to be live. You can record and post them on your company website.

Offering Meal Kit Services

Aside from pursuing online education, a lot of people are making changes to live a healthy lifestyle. If you love cooking or are a nutritionist, you can take advantage of this opportunity to help people follow a healthy diet and make meal kit services your side hustle.

Customise meal plans and come up with your own recipes for your customers. However, you’ll need to do more than personalising since people can easily look up recipes online. Create your own types of menus. You can have a menu suitable for families and friends and a different one for those on a diet.

In addition to meal plans and menus, you’ll have to shop for fresh ingredients needed for the dish, measure them accordingly, and then send the meal kit to customers. You should also include instructions on how to prepare and serve the dishes. With complex recipes, you can pre-cook the meals.

Offering meal kit services has been a popular way to earn extra cash. You don’t have to do it on your own. Consider hiring one or two people to help you with the shopping. This way, you can focus on creating meal plans that meet your customers’ needs.

Blogging

Sharing your thoughts is a hobby that you can monetise. You’ll need to have a website where people can access your content. It’s best to market your blog to gain visibility and build an audience. The aim is to have people reading your posts. Otherwise, you won’t be able to make much from the content you publish.

To start blogging, focus on a specific niche, such as food, travel, or anything that interests you. Profitable niches you can explore include parenting, health and wellness, finance, and education.

After you’ve picked a niche, develop informative and engaging content that proves you’re an expert in the field. Your expertise will give you exposure to companies in the business.

For instance, if your niche is food, restaurants may ask to partner with you. You can visit the establishments, try their dishes, and write reviews or share your experiences. The same is true of hotels that will want to partner with you to expand their customer base.

Blogging is more or less like affiliate marketing, where the company pays you a commission when they gain more customers because of your blog.

Conclusion

Though a side hustle is a smart way to earn extra cash outside of your day job, you can turn it into a full-time job and lucrative business that you enjoy. However, you’ll need to exercise patience since success doesn’t happen overnight. Eventually, your business will thrive, and you’ll live a more comfortable life.