Top 5 Best Solar Power Companies in India in 2022

Solar technologies are undoubtedly one of the most effective solutions to reverse negative climatic changes. India is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies and has the largest population, which directly impacts the country’s carbon footprint. The Government of India has already taken up the world’s largest renewable energy program targeting 175 GW by 2022. The country’s seriousness towards the growth of renewable energy can be seen in its growth rate of 17.5% from 2014 to 2019 and higher in 2022.

Here is the list of some top Most-Solar power companies (from emerging to established businesses) in India that are leading us to a cleaner and more sustainable future:

Rays Experts

The brainchild of IIT alumni Rahul Gupta and her sister Nidhi Gupta, Rays Experts, was established in 2011 and pioneered the concept of Solar Parks. They established the first private solar park in Kolayat, Bikaner, around 2012. In the last 3 years, Rays Experts has now a near-monopoly in the EPC business. Now, Rays Experts is the top open access player in the country and the leading solar park developer. Currently headquartered in Jaipur, it has offices in other 4 main cities and an international office in Singapore. So far, Rays Experts has delivered over 2 GW of Solar Parks, and another 3 GW of Solar Parks are in the Pipeline.

ReNew Power

Founded by Sumant Sinha in 2011, it is recognized as one of the leading renewable energy companies in total energy generation capacity. Headquartered in Gurgaon, the company manages large-scale utility-scale, wind and solar energy projects, hydro projects, and well-distributed solar energy projects that are all created, assembled, owned, and operated by them. ReNew claims to have a total capacity of around 10.3 GW of renewable energy across India as of November 30, 2021, including commissioned and committed projects.

Adani Power

A subsidiary of Adani Group, founded in 1996, is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It has 5 operational power plants and has a power generation capacity of 12,450 MW. More than 7000 MW of capacity projects are in the pipeline. These projects are planned in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Karnataka.

TATA Power Solar

Founded in 1989 with headquarters in Mumbai specialises in the solar energy business. Solar modules, solar cells, and other solar products are manufactured by the company, which also offers EPC services for solar power projects. Tata Power Solar has installed over 17 utility-scale solar energy projects totaling 1.5 GW across 13 states in India. They have established landmark projects in Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.

Azure Power

Azure Power identifies itself as one of the leading sustainable energy providers. From developing India’s first utility-scale solar project way back in 2009, it has grown rapidly in providing renewable energy projects across the country. Founded by the entrepreneur Inderpreet Wadwa in 2008, it is headquartered in Delhi and has around 2.9 GWs of operational renewable energy capacity and 4.5 GWs of capacity in the pipeline.