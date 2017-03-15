Are you starting a business and want some good tips on how to manage your business, then you need to follow these top business thought leaders on LinkedIn. Well, LinkedIn is not an unknown entity as it’s the top professional and business social network on the web. Before I describe on who these business thought leaders are, here are some tips on how to promote your business over the social network.

Starting business! Then you need to have a website to feature your business over the web and reach to people.

Create your business blog and start updating your products updates, new features or services, how you work, etc.

Connect socially. Start creating social profiles over popular social networks like Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Linkedin.

Promote your services or products over social networks and blogs.

Connect to people and research on what they’re looking for. Design your products or services on customer feedbacks.

Join local meet-ups, events and conferences; showcase your products or services (Local meet-up events are one of the fastest way getting your business some profit)

Hope you would find these points useful and we’re always looking for feedbacks. Now here are the top business thought leaders you should follow on LinkedIn and see how their ideas can improve your business.

Richard Branson

Sir Richard Branson is a British business tycoon and the chairman and founder of Virgin Group. He started his business with a magazine called Student and from then he never looked back. He the opened audio-record mail-order business and music megastores with label Virgin Records. He is the top ten richest persons of UK and a placeholder in Forbes 2011 Billionaire list. In his autobiography Branson wrote one line what he thought before taking the decision to start an airline and that goes like this:

“My interest in life comes from setting myself huge, apparently unachievable challenges and trying to rise above them…from the perspective of wanting to live life to the full, I felt that I had to attempt it.”

Anthony Robbins

Motivational speaker and self-help author Anthony Robbins is popular for his focus on subjects like persuasive communication, fighting fear and enhancing relationships. His work is featured in major media like Time, Fortune, Forbes and BusinessWeek and he was also ranked among the Top 50 Business Intellectual in the world by Accenture’s Institute for Strategic Change. Robbins has been featured or mentioned in 15 motion picture movies in 2007 and in the same year he made to Forbes Top 100 Celebrity list.

Caterina Fake

An American business woman, Caterina is well known for her websites Flickr and Hunch. Before founding Flickr, she was into Social software publishing and role playing games where she played the main role for community development. In 2005, Yahoo! acquired Flickr, which now the top photo sharing website. In 2009, with Chris Dixon, she co-founded Hunch which acts on mapping every internet user to every entity on the web. She is a founding partner at Founder Collective where she advises start-ups and businesses.

James Caan

A British-Pakistan entrepreneur, James Caan is well known for his business innovation ideas and as a television personality. He was among the panel of judges from 2007 to 2010 in BBC television programme Dragons’ Den (A show to bring forward entrepreneurs with their innovative ideas). From career start he was into recruitment and then opened an executive recruitment firm. He is the founder and CEO of an English equity firm. Even after some criticisms and successful failures, James Caan’s advice on business and financial invest are best for today entrepreneurs.

Eric Ries

A Silicon Valley entrepreneur and author of The Lean Startup movement, which provides the business strategy to start-ups on utilizing resources efficiently. After graduation, Eric joined There.com, a website on 3D online virtual world, which didn’t have much success. The Eric co-founded IMVU Inc., which is meant to create avatars online and play games among users. After leaving IMVU, Eric joined a venture capital firm as a Venture Capital advisor and after some months he started advising startups independently. And that’s when the Lean Startup movement. You can follow his Lean Startup movement theories in your business to get success.

These business thought leaders will help you to understand the way your should function to make your business a successfull venture. You can follow these top business thought leaders on other social media sites like YouTube, where you can their inspiring video with clear messages.