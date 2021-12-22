Top 5 Helmets Launched By Steelbird In 2021…

The growing demand for helmets leads to the expansion of the industry. Apart from increasing competition, Steelbird has always been the customer’s first choice. Steelbird produced a wide enough variety of helmets that everyone can find something to suit their style. As the year 2021 has come to an end, let’s have a look at the top 5 helmets launched by Asia’s largest helmet manufacturer Steelbird.

1. Steelbird Blauer Helmets: Dual Certification – ECE 22.05 & IS:4151

a. Steelbird POD Helmet

Steelbird’s New Blauer POD open-face helmet, a retro-styled offering, has a vintage flair. Specially designed for riders, it is extremely light in weight and sturdy. This POD is positioned in the premium segment and takes on the offerings from Bell, AGV and Axor. The Blauer POD is priced from MRP Rs. 9,079 onwards, going up to MRP Rs. 9379. The helmets are available in 6 colours and sizes between XS (Extra Small) to Large.

b. Steelbird Brat Helmet

Steelbird’s Brat helmet is made of engineering-grade virgin plastic; the helmet uses a high-impact thermoplastic shell for better protection. The inner fabric of the helmet keeps the rider fresh in summers and also during long rides. The new helmet also offers a quick-release buckle mechanism. The Brat helmet meets both European and Indian safety standards, and comes with ECE 22.05 and IS 4151:2015 certifications. Priced at MRP Rs. 5,149. It is available in different colour options like White with Black, Indigo-Blue with Black, Grey with Black, Black with White, Black with Yellow, Black with Titanium and Black with Red & XXS to XL sizes.

c. Steelbird Real Helmet

Steelbird’s Real helmet comes with an inner sunshield, uses a high-impact thermoplastic shell for better protection, it has replaceable interiors made of soft material fabric for the highest level of comfort and convenience. It also has a quick-release chin strap buckle. It meets both European and Indian safety standards, and comes with ECE 22.05 and IS 4151:2015 certifications. Priced at MRP Rs. 6,629. It is available in different colour options & sizes: XXS – XL.

d. Steelbird Pilot Helmet

Steelbird’s Pilot helmet only comes with an inner sunshield. The helmet meets both European and Indian safety standards, and comes with ECE 22.05 and IS 4151:2015 certifications. Priced at MRP Rs. 8,099. It is available in different colour options & sizes: XS – L.

2. Steelbird SA-5 DOT Racing Spirit Helmet: Dual Certification DOT and BIS

Steelbird SA-5 DOT helmets are not only irresistible and loaded with features but also have dual certification. They are DOT and BIS certified and conform to FMVSS No. 218 and IS 4151:2015 norms respectively. With a good combination of advanced elements and comfort factors, these helmets are claimed to be ideal for long rides. These are priced at MRP Rs. 4,199 and available in different colour options & sizes: M to XL.

3. Steelbird SA-2 Helmet

Steelbird has launched the SA-2 helmet which is injected with comfort and hygiene elements. Washable interior padding and cheek pads and multiple air vents for an enhanced airflow ventilation system that ensures a comfortable ride during long hours. The new model is priced at MRP Rs. 3,849 and comes in multiple colour options & the sizes available are M to XL.

4. Steelbird SB-40 Vintage

Steelbird SB-40 Vintage helmet is specially made for cruiser bike riders. Stylish interior and a specially designed logo makes it the best in its segment. Priced at an MRP of Rs. 2,139 and comes in multiple colour options & the sizes available are M to XL.

5. Steelbird Kukka K-2

Steelbird has launched the Kukka K-2 helmet by combining advanced elements and comfort factors. These helmets are ideal for long rides. Other highlights of the model are the cover for extended cheek pads and metal buckle. The model is priced at MRP Rs. 1,999 and comes in multiple colour options & the sizes available are S to L.