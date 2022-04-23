Top 5 HRMS platforms to uplift employee experience in your company

The success of any business lies in its workforce and the environment they thrive amidst. Broadly, work culture is an enabler, fostering employee satisfaction and employee productivity, leading to an enhanced employee experience. An organization cannot modify its employee experience without updating the company’s functioning.

We are living in a post- modern world with a pandemic looming on us; hence, change is inescapable. Therefore, it is not always about if you own a right or good employee base, rather it is about whether you are able to make their presence more productive, and if your company’s internal functioning is efficient for them. Managing human resources has never been any simpler than what it is now. From hiring the right workforce to delivering an excellent employee experience, most of the HR professionals lag facing great challenges in doing so. However, they can simply overcome these difficult challenges by adopting Human Resource Management Software or HRMS which have underwent phenomenal upgradation in last two years. Here are the top 5 HRMS platforms that can boost your company’s employee experience:

Qandle

Qandle is an All-In-One HR Platform that was founded in 2016. It is a young startup focused on re-engineering HR Technology from employees’ perspective. The brand was founded by Chayan Mukhopadhyay (CO-Founder and CEO) and Himanshu Aggarwal (CO-Founder and CTO). Qandle distinguishes itself as a comprehensive solution built with the employees in mind, and covers the entire gamut of HR activities – from hire to retire. It has leveraged technology to develop a modular and extremely flexible solution for organizations looking to deliver the next-generation experience to their teams. Until now, Qandle has served over 550 clients. Qandle’s mission is to build connected, empowered, and engaged workplaces. It has successfully raised $1,200,000 from Investors- Arun Chandramohan and Redwood Internet Ventures. Qandle further plans to penetrate deeper in India and also strengthen the product’s tech backbone.

BambooHR

BambooHR is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company providing online HR Software for small and medium sized businesses that have outgrown spreadsheets. BambooHR’s cloud-based system is an instinctive, affordable way for growing companies to keep a track and manage essential employee information in a personalized Human Resources Information System (HRIS). The brand has enabled HR managers to aid ample time for meaningful work, helping executives get the accurate, timely reports, allowing employees to self-service their time off, using a convenient mobile app.

GoCo

GoCo is a modern HR, benefits, and payroll, built for flexibility and ease-of-use. GoCo enables an easy automation of the HR workflow and helps streamline onboarding, PTO, payroll, and benefits administration. The brand itself stands as a secure, compliant hub for sending, digitally signing, and organizing sensitive HR documents and data. It works flexibly with the apps, payroll, and the benefits broker. GoCo’s mission aims at helping small businesses to spend less time on manual, painful, and complex HR tasks, allowing them to focus on growing happier, and more productive teams.

Zimyo-

Zimyo, helps in automating tedious HR processes, and eliminating errors in payroll. The brand aims at offering #1 employee experience. Zimyo enables HR leaders to strengthen the employee experience of their workforce. The brand offers Product Description Employee Engagement, Recruitment and Onboarding, Core HR , Payroll and Expense Management, Performance Management System (PMS), Time & Attendance to empower every business to achieve more using its multiple products and deliverable solutions. Zimyo aims to empower leaders and businesses worldwide to offer true ‘employee experience’ to their employees, helping them get the best out of their workforce, driving higher engagement and creating a differentiating human capital advantage.

ZingHR-

ZingHR has been the driving force that is helping businesses go beyond automation, and deliver a solution that could directly impact business outcomes and enhance employee experience. ZingHR aims for an employee-centric and mobile-first approach. The brand currently focuses on giving its users an experience like never before with AI-enabled technology and user-friendly systems supported with over 21+ languages. ZingHR delivers Human Capital Management, Workforce Management, Talent Acquisition, Payroll, Learning Management, Performance Management, Training, Time & Attendance, and Analytics applications, designed and delivered for the world’s largest organizations.