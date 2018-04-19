The Internet is a necessity in this day and age, and its integration into our lives is unquestionable. From staying connected with family and friends to work, shopping, and entertainment; everything can be done online. A life without internet is hard to image, and everybody needs to be present online since nothing happens without the internet.

Since we spend a considerable amount of time online and are a country where the number of internet users is expected to cross 821 million by 2022; it becomes necessary to consider who provides us internet access. An ISP (Internet Service Provider) is a company that provides internet access to its users. In the advent of this digital age, there are a growing number of ISPs across the country that offer internet services with different offerings. Delhi being the capital of India has a host of internet service providers. Hence, it becomes essential to consider various parameters and then see how different ISPs stand against each other.

Internet Speed Offered by the ISP

Let’s get it straight, we all want fast internet speed, and it is usually the first parameter that we think of when getting an internet connection. When talking about internet speed, most people only consider download speed because they are not aware of the fact that upload speed is something which is equally important. The reason behind this misinformation is that most ISPs advertise their plans in a way that only talks about download speed. ISPs also use an ‘up to’ clause when they mention speeds in their plans. So, the speeds advertised are only ‘up to’ that certain limit and are never committed by the ISPs. However, not all follow the herd, and some ISPs will provide you speeds as mentioned. For instance, if you are looking for the best internet service provider in Delhi, consider choosing ACT Fibernet as they deliver the internet speed as advertised, without any ‘up to’ clause. Furthermore, ACT Fibernet also provides symmetrical speeds, which means users get equal upload and download speed.

Technology

The internet speed provided by an ISP depends on the technology infrastructure powering the ISP. Fiber is the future and is currently the best technology as far as the home internet is concerned. Look out for an ISP that uses FTTH (fiber-to-the-home)technology as it will make your connection future-proof. There is a dearth of internet service providers in Delhi with FTTH technology. However, ACT Fibernet is one such broadband service provider in Delhi whose entire infrastructure is based on FTTH. It is capable of handling speeds of up to 1000 Mbps and should be the choice of anyone who wants a superior internet connection.

Broadband Data

Another factor to consider is the broadband data provided by an ISP. For most people, the amount of broadband data they get monthly is a decisive factor when choosing an internet service provider. However, it gets redundant to have this factor if the internet consumption is not that much and data gets wasted every month. Another thing to notice here is that some ISPs offer unlimited data, but it is always backed up abysmal speeds. Nothing worse than taking 5 minutes to buffer a Full-HD YouTube video. It spoils the experience and is something along the lines of superficiality.

Value Added Services

Most internet service providers in Delhi do not provide any extra value-added services. You pay for the internet, and that is all you are getting at the end of it. However, there are internet service providers in Delhi like ACT Fibernet that offer value-added services in the form of subscriptions to various digital platforms such as Hungama, YuppTV, HOOQ, ALTBalaji, FastFilmz. Since the digital space is overloading itself with multiple entertainment options, ISPs such as ACT Fibernet do take entertainment needs of the users into account.

Value for Time and Money

What good is anything if it is not value for your money? If you are paying for something and you are not getting it, it is definitely not worth the time and money. Make sure that the internet service provider in Delhi you are about to choose is actually providing you value for the amount you are paying. Thorough research goes a long way, especially when considering an internet connection.

Top 5 Internet Service Providers in Delhi

ACT Fibernet Hathway Airtel Spectra Internet Speed 30-150 Mbps 5-50Mbps Up to 8- up to 100 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps Broadband Data 175 – 2500 GB 25-200 GB 150-350GB 150 GB to unlimited Technology FTTH (Fiber-to-the-home) Fiber Broadband Broadband Fiber Broadband Monthly price ₹749 – ₹4999 Not available ₹700 – ₹1999 ₹899 – ₹1849 Value Added Services Hungama, YuppTV, HOOQ, ALTBalaji, FastFilmz None Amazon Prime Hungama, ALTBalaji

Choosing an internet service provider in Delhi can be difficult as there are many options to choose. However, the best thing to do is compare all the plans side-by-side. It is also important to consider your usage and requirement before buying an internet connection.