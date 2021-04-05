Top 5 Marketing Technological Companies that are enabling corporates to host Virtual Events

The coronavirus crisis has impacted the outbound activities & events majorly. At a time when the entire corporate world pivoted their basic functionality to sustain the effects of the lockdown, the events & conferences also went virtual.

Today, marketers are making use of virtual platforms to conduct virtual events like conferences, exhibitions, webinars, live streaming etc. These tools help marketers to offer value to their customers. From showcasing their products to making major announcements and connecting with developers, technologists and B2B customers, it’s clear that virtual events are high value across the board.

Here are top 5 platforms that enable industries to engage with their audiences virtually:

1) B2B Sales Arrow: B2B Sales Arrow is a research based Marketing Technology Company that plans and executes Corporate Events all across the globe. They try & provide end to end solutions for conducting seamless virtual events with specialization in IT Automation, Event Management, Digital Marketing, research based Database Development and Lead Generation. They also help corporates to develop business pipelines by providing them solid market research, customized database positioning and branding related consultation.

2) Hubilo: They are an intelligent hybrid event platform in India. The platform provides virtual booths that help sponsors and exhibitors to showcase their product and services. They also organize breakout sessions to make the group meetings more engaging.

3) Brazen: They are one of the most used online hiring event platforms by 500 companies and top universities. The platform assists live webinars and even deals in events promotion. Brazen is much more than a video interviewing or web conference tool, with features including multiple event booths, live video broadcasting, one-on-one chat.

4) Tocca: They are a flexible platform that is adaptable to different event needs. The platform is fully integrated with internal systems and re-uses the past events to save time. They are a virtual space that simulates in-person events, sponsors & booths and creates multiple different sessions & tracks suited to your needs.

5) Digital Jalebi: Digital Jalebi delivers interactive experiences. They help their clients to establish channels of communication with their audience on a more emotional level. Digital Jalebi is a fusion of new media design and technology and draws heavily from digital art, visual communication, architecture, and programming.