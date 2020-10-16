Top 5 most influential UGC platforms of 2020

The last decade in particular, has seen the evolution of user-generated content in tonnes of growth spurts. Lately, the marketing landscape has evolved a lot with the brand’s focusing on delivering value to the customers and making marketing more engaging to the users through content but the challenge that they still face is about creating or choosing the content which will help them achieve these objectives along with driving returns for their marketing activities.

User-generated content marketing in recent times has solved these challenges for marketers as they found it beneficial to both the brand and the consumers. Now the need is a solution that can help them leverage UGC to its full capabilities with end-to-end UGC marketing solutions.

Today, user-generated content (UGC) is a powerful weapon that every marketer needs to have in their arsenal. Let’s take a look at these 5 most influential user-generated platforms of the year that have changed the face of marketing in India.

Instagram:

Instagram is a decade-old platform which started as a photo-sharing app took the social world by storm, and still continues to do so. For many brands, Instagram is the primary platform for UGC. Users create and share posts featuring your brand, exposing your products and services to their audience. Better yet, you can share that content with your own audience, boosting your credibility in the process. On Instagram, UGC created by your target audience can help other potential customers see themselves in those creative assets and can then enter your sales funnel through a variety of means. In addition, it will help build trust in your brand, drive more engagement, and ultimately, help your bottom line.

Momspresso:

India’s largest user-generated content platform for women has recently completed 10 years. The platform is helping brands to conceptualize and launch digital campaigns with the help of Influencers, Content Creators, etc and leveraging the traffic on their social media platforms across 10 different languages. It is a multilingual content platform that caters to the multifaceted mums of today. It is a platform for moms, brewing with the energy of possibilities.

The finely-brewed content offers support to moms not just in their journeys as parents, but also in their lives as wives, daughters, and – most importantly – as women! It provides answers on all their parenting queries, while also acting as a catalyst for self-discovery and as an engine for them to reinvent their own identities along the way. Momspresso with its platform, Supports Groups — India’s first anonymous social network for women to initiate conversations about lesser talked about topics such as single motherhood, sex, intimacy, and depression has created a safe space for women.

The brand is also empowering moms financially, with the introduction of its micro-influencer platform called MyMoney. The launch of this unique feature underlines Momspresso’s commitment towards enhancing the marketing efficacy of brands wanting to target moms. MyMoney utilizes ‘everyday moms’ who are consumers of brands to build word of mouth amongst friends, family, and fellow moms.

Sharechat

ShareChat is a social networking and regional content platform for the fast-growing Internet users in India. It enables the users to get everything whether it is related to fun or GK etc. It lets users get the best jokes, photos, videos, recent or current information from pan India in just a few seconds. It is available in 6 different languages. It allows the user to send and receive videos, jokes, GIFs, Audio and much more

Roposo:

Roposo is a social media sharing platform that lets its users create images, video and other shareable content using editing tools. Based out of Gurugram, Roposo was founded in 2012 by IIT Delhi alumni Avinash Saxena, Mayank Bhangadia and Kaushal Shubhank. The app is currently available in 8 languages namely Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada Gujarati, Punjabi and Bengali, for users to explore and express themselves in. Roposo further plans to introduce languages like Odiya and Assamese among others and state that users can share content on their app without the risk of their message being lost in translation.

Chingari

The new social media app ‘Chingari’ is seen as the Indian alternative to Chinese short video platform Tiktok. The app is a video sharing platform which allows users to create short videos, download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with people, share content, and also browse through the feed. Users can upload WhatsApp statuses, audio clips, GIF images and photos. The app is available in nine languages other than English as it supports Hindi, Bangla, Gujrati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.