Top 5 News Aggregator Apps
Hate visiting a many News channels or Websites to get your daily dose of updates? There’s certainly an easier way. Use one of the news aggregators to scour the web and bring you all the update that matters to you – from breaking news to niche stuff that you like to keep track of. So whether you are looking for a leisurely read on your couch on a Sunday afternoon or a quick update on meetings. Now you don’t have to miss any important news in the morning, here are the top 5 news Aggregator apps that will fulfill your knowledge thirst.
nexGTv News provides various news viewing options to choose from. With state-of-the-art features such as Multi-screen viewing, adaptive bitrate, easy controls and much more, this unique mobile TV app is now available for free download on all the Android devices. Keep up with breaking news, latest news, politics, sports, Bollywood, Cricket, lifestyle, business etc. Watch news on the go, stream through the top headlines and get non-stop information on the go.Check out the latest and live news on Live TV shows such as Nation At 10, Aaj Tak Live News, India Reports at 10, News Now at 11 and much more.
Stay ahead of the curve with local, top headlines, politics, Bollywood, fashion, lifestyle, technology and gadget reviews, Astrology, Cricket, tennis, and sports news. News TV on the internet. Download nexGTv News app and stay updated on every news that matters. Latest political scandal or breakups in Bollywood, we get them delivered super fast!
If you are always on-the-go and yet are looking for ways to get up close and personal with the enticing matches, your search ends at InShorts. In 60 words or less, InShorts lets you know all about the match – the records that were broken, the laughter that ensued and other interesting snippets that you may otherwise miss in tracking only the score updates. And just when you thought it cannot get any better, the no-nonsense app works perfectly well even with low-speed data connections. Even your 2G phone is going to love InShorts!
The all-new Flipboard organizes the world’s stories, so you can get the best news for all your passions in one place. Used by millions of people every day, the award-winning Flipboard has been completely redesigned to bring together news, popular stories, and conversations around any interest or passion.
There’s something for everyone—from photography to productivity, travel to technology, fashion to food. And with everything in one place, reading, collecting, and sharing stories has never been easier…or more beautiful.
Dailyhunt (Formerly Newshunt) provides news in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Bangla, Gujarati, Urdu, Oriya & Punjabi from leading news papers of India. Get breaking news, daily news videos, headlines & updates on politics, sports, business, Bollywood & entertainment, technology & automobile. Stay updated with trending news, videos & LIVE cricket score on India’s best news app.
Your news in one minute. Get the award-winning, addictively simple news app downloaded by over 18 million readers in 100+ countries! SmartNews analyzes millions of articles every day to discover and deliver the top trending stories influencing the world right now.
Working directly with a large variety of media publishers, SmartNews provides a broad spectrum of topics and perspectives. Partners include NBC News, Medium, USA Today, TIME, TechCrunch, The Huffington Post, Bleacher Report, Quartz, The Verge, VICE, Vox.com, Reuters, AP, Perez Hilton, Fast Company and more.