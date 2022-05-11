Top 5 online job portals to help you find your dream job

It’s been over 2 years since the pandemic, and its spread continues to impact businesses all across the world. According to research, about 2 million graduates and half a million postgraduates in India are currently unemployed and looking for the right job, be it remote or onsite opportunities. With millions of postings and additional tools like career coaching, resume customizing, and blog entries full of helpful ideas, using a job website is one of the best and most effective ways to look for and apply to dozens of possibilities.

Thus, we collated the list of top Job Portals to solve your work queries.

Here is the list of 5 best job portals to help you in finding your dream job in 2022:

Shine.com

Shine.com was established in 2008, at the very beginning of India’s digital transformation, when the need for a transparent and effective online portal connecting jobseekers with recruiters was at its strongest. But while other job portals rushed in to address the apparent need-gap, the founding team at Shine.com conducted an in-depth study about the prevailing market challenges and the various ways that technology could be used to solve them. This research-oriented, tech-driven approach has paid off handsomely; the portal is today offering more than 3 lakh+ jobs to its large pool of over 4.1 crore registered jobseekers and has 8,000+ employers associated with its platform, including leading companies such as SBI Life Insurance, Deloitte, Infosys, ICICI, Amazon etc.

Indeed

indeed is one of India’s leading job portals which is used to search for jobs from across the world. Indeed, through its Coronavirus Work Tools, it is also playing its part in providing employment during this pandemic. Through the India Yes online work portal, you can check for millions of jobs and upgrade your career.

Jobs for her

A platform that enables women to accelerate their careers by connecting them to jobs, community, mentoring, reskilling, inspiration and networking opportunities. Incepted in 2015, it connects over 2.2 million job aspirants registered on the platform to 7500+ companies across the country. The platform also offers mentorship for women looking to start/restart their careers. The brand also has over 500+ reskilling partners to assist women in reskilling/upskilling themselves before they join/rejoin the workforce

Monster

For jobseekers around the world, including Indian people, Monster is a well-known website. It has a well-developed and expanded network of job seekers and Indian recruiters. There is a wide choice of options for both employers and future workers. It was created in 1999 through the merger of The Monster Board and Online Career Center. It is a subsidiary of Randstad Holding, a Dutch multinational human resource consulting firm, and is headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts.

Naukri.com

Platform offers multiple products like Resume Database Access, listings and Response Management Tools. With more than 4, 75,000 jobs live at any point and over 60 million CVs, Naukri.com serviced over 76,000 corporate clients in 2017-2018. The company operates 56 offices in 42 cities in India and overseas offices in Dubai, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain.