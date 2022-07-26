Top 5 platforms making restaurant’s daily tasks easy

Restaurant owners are usually preoccupied with the day-to-day operations of their establishments. Managing a restaurant is without a doubt one of the most difficult responsibilities an entrepreneur can embark on.

Restaurant management entails a number of procedures that, if followed correctly, can assure a smooth operation and even improved revenues. While revenues may be more difficult to come by as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, restaurateurs can still benefit from pent-up demand for on-premise dining as well as the increasing desire for off-premise dining using online ordering aggregators. All of this & much more can be done while also saving time by using a restaurant management software. We’ll go over the top three in the field so you can select one that suits your needs.

Petpooja

Petpooja is India’s no.1 restaurant billing & management software provider. In 10+ years in the industry, the company has kept its focus on providing cost-effective, easy and advanced technology features to Indian SMB restaurants. Being used by many well-known brands such as Hocco, La Pinoz, Berco’s, YumYumCha, and Honest, they have proven to be an efficient cloud-based POS provider to more than 35,000 restaurants.

Petpooja also has over 150 free integration, ranging from payment gateways to loyalty programs and third-party aggregators. And while you focus on growing your business, Petpooja’s efficient 24×7 customer service takes care of all your technical issues.

Limetray

Limetray is a recent & thriving player providing restaurant billing software & ancillary business solutions. Within just 3 years in business, they have been able to become one of the prominent POS providers nationally & have expanded globally too.

LimeTray, helps restaurants by designing and implementing products that help bridge the disconnect between the restaurants & the consumer. In a world that demands convenience, they help restaurants in getting online and provide them tools to engage with customers, increase their reach and improve their operational efficiency.

Inrestro

Inresto is a one-stop technology solution that empowers restaurateurs to manage their operations efficiently. As a B2B arm of Dineout, they cater to any F&B establishment’s front & back-end house affairs.

Through innovative & integrated solutions, Inresto aims to disrupt the restaurant industry & put an end to the problems that have riddled restaurateurs since the beginning of time.

Inrestro has marked its name for being a powerful restaurant POS provider to Indian restaurant businesses. With the help of Dineout, Inrestro provides cost-effective solutions and 360-degree marketing campaigns to give restaurateurs high ROI on their business.

Ciferon:

Ciferon is another cloud-based restaurant POS and management software. Their POS interface and tools enable small and big restaurant owners to manage their daily operations effectively.

With more than 7500 using their restaurant billing POS, Ciferon has helped make restaurant billing & management for Indian businesses easier.

TMBill:

TMBill is a leading cloud-based end to end technology solutions for the restaurants, bar, café, QSRs, ice-cream shop, Bakery, and cake shop. Initially, TMBill started as a cloud-kitchen model but successfully became a restaurant POS provider. They were able to analyse & tackle the lack of simple & easy PoS services for restaurant management. And solving this problem helped TMBill emerge as a modern restaurant billing solution.