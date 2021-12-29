Top 5 Smart Bulbs to Light up Your Home this New Year

The New Year is just around the corner, so we’ve taken a moment to list the best smart lights for decorating your home during this period of time. Speaking of decorations, you will usually find houses lit up with decorative candles, string bulbs, and a lot more. However, most of the lighting accessories available are very much the same. A smart light bulb can be a perfect and most affordable way to start your smart home journey this new year as they are simple to use, and remote comes handy, also, an easy solution when people face problems like poor wifi/ Bluetooth connectivity and data theft. What better way to celebrate the new year than to dress your home in spectacular lighting? Here are all types of light that you can check out for your home.

Surya Dazzel LED Smart Downlighter: Surya Dazzle Smart Downlighter gives a decorative feel to your home with a pleasing experience. These eco-friendly lights can be controlled through a handy remote and are an easier solution for daily problems like poor Wi-Fi connection, Bluetooth connectivity, and data theft. The lights are available in power ranges from 3W to 22W.

2. Wipro 9 W Smart LED Bulb: Wipro Smart led light bulb the ideal choice if you want to stay under INR 700 budget. You can control wi fi led light bulb of your home from anywhere using the Wipro Next Smart App.You can tune up to 16 Million Colors (RGB) colors in this new wi fi enabled smart bulb. The good part of this wipro Wi-Fi Enabled Smart LED Bulb B22 9-Watt is that you can control it using your voice.

3. Halonix 12 W Smart LED Bulb: Halonix Wi-Fi Enabled Smart Bulb is made Halonix haridwar Plant, Uttarakhand, India. This led light works just the same like any other wi fi bulbs in the market with sound control and function with Amazon Echo and Google Assistant.

4. Mi 10 Smart Bulb : This Mi LED WiFi light promise long lasting life on Amazon. This led light is the latest and greatest from Mi. It has a great design and is one of the eye-catching model built by Mi.No matter which type of Wi-Fi integrated led light, you want to choose or buy one thing you’ll definitely want is good quality. This Led light is a good investment for your home and offers 11 years long life.

5. Philips Smart Bulb : Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit would be an ideal choice for your home if you want the perfect light to cover all lighting needs. The biggest advantage of this starter pack is that it contains 3 Hue Gen 2.0 White Ambiance, Colour Ambiance 10w E27 LED bulbs and 1 Hue Gen 2.0 Bridge. You can choose from pre-set light settings on the Philips Hue App to create awesome lighting in your home.